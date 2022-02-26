Clippers beat the Lakers in a fight to the finish

Dan Woike
4 min read

LOS ANGELES-CA-FEBRUARY 25, 2022: Los Angeles Clippers&#39; Robert Covington, left, connects with Los Angeles Lakers&#39; Dwight Howard at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, February 25, 2022. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard strikes Clippers forward Robert Covington in the face while battling for a rebound. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

LeBron James faded baseline and floated a jumper through the basket on the first possession of Friday’s Lakers-Clippers meeting, the final stretch of the season finally able to begin with a cheer instead of those deafening grumblings since they played last week before the All-Star break.

What did James mean when he sent that tweet about Les Snead? Was he mad about the Lakers not making a trade at the NBA deadline? Is that why he was so quick to praise Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti? Was that a shot at Lakers GM Rob Pelinka?

And why did he open the door to go back to Cleveland? Or to leave Los Angeles for whatever team ends up with his son, Bronny?

With no basketball to be played, no losses to dissect or wins to offer irrational confidence, the void was there. And the Lakers’ drama — there was more than enough to fill that space.

Dismissed as “just noise” by a member of the team’s senior management, the situation was serious enough where James’ agent, Rich Paul, met with Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Pelinka, those with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Times.

The meeting, which was first reported by ESPN, was to reiterate James’ commitment to the Lakers, who have him under contract for this season and next and to clear up any perceived issues between the sides.

Buss, Pelinka and Paul were all at Friday’s game against the Clippers, witnessing the Lakers struggle, then comeback and then fall shot at the end, losing 105-102.

Marcus Morris made a late-game jumper to put the Clippers ahead, and after a Russell Westbrook miss, the Lakers lost a crucial call challenge that negated a LeBron James rebound and gave the ball back to the Clippers.

Carmelo Anthony had a chance to make a go-ahead basket before James, after Reggie Jackson made two free throws for a three-point lead, had an opportunity to tie, and both times, the Lakers missed.

For a team excited to give everyone something new to talk about, it ultimately was more of the same.

The Lakers’ problems, especially with no game action to offset any of them, took center stage and, at least externally, dominated the break.

“We’re not paying as much attention to this stuff as you all are in the media,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before Friday’s game. “We’re all excited to just get back on the floor and make this push.”

Friday, like at most Lakers games this season, the cheers in Crypto.com Arena were pretty sparse. The off-court problems that dominated the most recent NBA news cycle quickly were overtaken by the on-court ones that have defined the Lakers. But the early struggles gave way to a monster third quarter, in which the Lakers outscored the Clippers 31-15, more reasons to shrug your shoulders at this season.

For the first half, younger, more athletic players on the Clippers roster like Terance Mann made the Lakers look old and slow. The skilled, more comfortable players on the Clippers made the Lakers look misplaced and marginalized.

And the scoreboard, well that was an ugly contrast too.

In the buildup to Friday’s game, while everyone else was talking about behind-the-scenes drama, the Lakers were preaching focus on a game that was incredibly important to their season.

With less than a quarter of the season left, the Lakers spoke openly about approaching this stretch with a different, better energy than they showed for most of the 58 games before the All-Star break.

“We’re built for the second half of the season,” Anthony said after Friday’s shootaround. “I think we’re built for a postseason.”

Lakers forward LeBron James attempts a layup while defended by Clippers guard Luke Kennard and center Isaiah Hartenstein.
Lakers forward LeBron James attempts a layup while defended by Clippers guard Luke Kennard and center Isaiah Hartenstein. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

The Lakers (27-32), of course, still have to get there.

They sit 2 1/2 games behind the Clippers (31-31) for eighth in the West — one of two spots in the play-in tournament guaranteeing that a team gets two chances to win its way into the playoffs.

While James started the game with a made shot, so much of the early going against the Clippers was about the Lakers’ misses. Fortunate that the Clippers still needed to play themselves into a rhythm, the Lakers stayed in the game in the first half even after missing their first 11 threes.

The Clippers’ lead, though, ballooned to as much as 16, thanks to a continuation of Luke Kennard’s hot shooting in the three-point contest at All-Star Saturday Night.

The Lakers, though, like they have all season, showed enough fight to keep hope alive.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

