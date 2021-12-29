Clippers adding James Ennis

Shams Charania: Free agent James Ennis plans to sign a 10-day hardship deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

There is an expectation that the Clippers will sign James Ennis tomorrow to a 10-day, a source told @latimessports. Should deal happen as currently expected, Ennis would have some familiarity with his new team, considering he played *against* them Monday as a Net. – 10:51 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Free agent James Ennis plans to sign a 10-day hardship deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Hardship 10-Day contracts expired for the following players today:

James Ennis III – Brooklyn Nets

Tyler Hall – New York Knicks

Shaquille Harrison – Brooklyn Nets

Justin Jackson – Boston Celtics – 8:27 AM

JD Shaw: Source: With Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge clearing protocols on Tuesday, the Nets don’t plan to sign James Ennis to a second 10-day contract. Ennis will re-enter free agency as an intriguing veteran wing. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / December 28, 2021

Brian Lewis: Steve Nash said the #Nets are “definitely considering re-signing” two or three of the three remaining 10-days. Brooklyn would have to make a call on Harrison and Ennis by tomorrow. #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / December 27, 2021

Brian Lewis: Blake Griffin on former #Pistons teammate James Ennis, whom the #Nets are expected to sign: “Great guy plays hard, great defense. Kind of just one of those guys that can do a little bit everything.” #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / December 17, 2021