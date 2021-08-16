Clippers acquire Eric Bledsoe in trade with Grizzlies

Andrew Greif
·1 min read
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe (5) drives with the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)
Pelicans point guard Eric Bledsoe brings the ball up court during a game against the Lakers last season. (Derick Hingle / Associated Press)

The Clippers are set to acquire point guard Eric Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies, according to a person with knowledge of the trade not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Clippers will part with veteran guards Patrick Beverley and Rajon Rondo as well as second-year center Daniel Oturu in the deal.

Bledsoe, 31, is an 11-year veteran with career averages of 14.0 points, 4.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds a game last season in 71 games with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bledsoe is under contract for two more seasons at approximately $37 million. He began his career with the Clippers, playing three seasons before he was traded to the Phoenix Suns in a three-team deal in July 2013 that netted Los Angeles JJ Redick and Jared Dudley.

Bledsoe was traded earlier this month in a three-team, 10-player deal between the Pelicans, Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

