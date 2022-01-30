Parts of the Prairies will see snow, intense winds as clipper tracks through

Digital Writers
·1 min read
Parts of the Prairies will see snow, intense winds as clipper tracks through
Parts of the Prairies will see snow, intense winds as clipper tracks through

A fast-moving Alberta clipper will bring a brief wintry blast to the Prairies early this week. These clipper systems can drop visibility to near-zero with whiteout conditions and Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

By early Monday morning, snowfall will spill across central Alberta and fill into central Saskatchewan near the Yellowhead Highway. Later on in the afternoon the centre of the low will cross southern Saskatchewan, and thus the Saskatchewan screamer is born — bringing the risk of whiteouts and strong northerly winds on the backside of the low.

PRSnow
PRSnow

Conditions will deteriorate across Manitoba by Monday evening, with the heaviest snow targeting the Interlake Region.

Wind gusts of 40-50 km/h are likely in Alberta and Manitoba, and 60-70+ km/h in Saskatchewan Monday, leading to blowing snow. Motorists should anticipate tricky and slow travel during this time.

BlowingSnow
BlowingSnow

Snowfall accumulations across the Prairies will be the highest across a swath of central areas of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where 5-15 cm is anticipated.

There is also a slight risk of freezing rain over parts of Saskatchewan on Monday morning and primarily south of the Trans-Canada Highway in southwestern Manitoba into the afternoon.

EXPLAINED: WHAT IS A 'SASKATCHEWAN SCREAMER'?

Click here to view the video

After the system passes on Tuesday, temperatures take a major plunge with an Arctic high filling in behind, with daytime highs falling into the -30s. Saskatchewan and Manitoba may see dangerously cold temperatures.

PRtempss
PRtempss

High temperatures in mid-minus 20s for Winnipeg and Brandon, Man., and Region, Sask., with lows approaching -40°C and the wind chill extending into the -40s.

However, western areas of the Prairies will see a milder trend by late week and on the weekend.

Thumbnail courtesy of Chris D./The Weather Network.

Check back for the latest updates on conditions across the Prairies.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Snow forecasted for most of Alberta in Environment Canada special weather statement

    Alberta's balmy winter conditions are expected to come to an end soon, as Environment Canada says a large portion of the province can expect snow. In special weather statements issued for much of the province south of Grande Prairie, the weather agency says snow and strong winds will develop Sunday night over central Alberta and move southward early Monday morning. Snowfall amounts across the region will vary, Environment Canada says, but a general five to 10 centimetres can be expected around E

  • Former health workers' union representative to run under CAQ in Marie-Victorin byelection

    Shirley Dorismond, a former representative of Quebec's largest nurses' union, will run under the Coalition Avenir Québec banner in the forthcoming Marie-Victorin byelection, the premier announced. At a news conference Sunday, Premier François Legault said he "needed" Dorismond in Quebec City. "What a dream for a party leader right now. And in Quebec, we know Quebecers adore nurses," he said. "Shirley has a lot of charisma. She's a woman of action." The Marie-Victorin byelection aims to fill form

  • Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations decline for fourth straight day to 3,019

    TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 3,019 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 today. That's down 420 from the day before, though not all health-care facilities share data on weekends.. That marks the fourth straight day of declining COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province, for a total decrease of 997 patients since Jan. 26. The province says there are 587 people in intensive care due to the illness, including 358 on ventilators. Authorities logged 3,960 new COVID-19 cases, but the a

  • A 20-year-old New York college student died after 'extended exposure' to frigid temperatures, police say

    Footage showed the SUNY student emerged from a wooded area behind the garage just after 2 a.m., according to police.

  • Okapi Resources Ltd (OKR.AX) Closed Acquisition of Athabasca Exploration Properties

    Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) (FRA:26O) (OTCMKTS:OKPRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its agreement with ALX Resources Corp (CVE:AL) to acquire a portfolio of six advanced exploration projects in the world's premier high grade uranium district.

  • Rain, snowfall warnings issued for southwestern B.C., Interior highways

    Environment Canada has issued rain and snowfall warnings for much of southern British Columbia, from Metro Vancouver to the eastern boundary with Alberta. Heavy rain was expected Saturday night across Metro Vancouver and the western Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford and Mission, before easing Sunday evening. The weather office says the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, which recently reopened to regular traffic after being damaged by severe flooding last November, could see up to 25 cen

  • Powerful winter storm sweeps Maritime provinces, creating treacherous conditions

    HALIFAX — A powerful winter storm swept across the Maritimes on Saturday, blanketing much of the region in heavy, blowing snow and causing road closures, power outages and widespread cancellations. Drivers were urged to avoid travel amid blizzard-like conditions, and many roads and highways — including the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick — were closed to traffic. A flurry of closures were announced throughout the day in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, including

  • 80 cm of snow in a day made possible by the Gulf Stream

    As the developing system tracked north, robust amounts of lightning indicated the rapid intensification. The kicker was the Gulf Stream, a current of warm sea surface temperatures that winds itself off the coast.

  • Experts criticize Sask. permier's statement that vaccines don't reduce transmission of COVID-19

    Some health experts in the province are frustrated after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe published a letter on social media yesterday that included the statement that "vaccination is not reducing transmission." The letter was in support of semi-trailer convoys and rallies held across the country to protest a federal policy that requires truck drivers entering Canada from the United States to be fully vaccinated. On the second page of the document, the premier announced the end of Saskatchewan's p

  • NFL-Tom Brady retirement report disputed

    Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, is set to retire after 22 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl victories, ESPN reported on Saturday, although other outlets said he had yet to make up his mind. The ESPN report came as something of a surprise after Brady led the league in touchdown passes and passing yards this season and could still potentially win his fourth league MVP trophy next month. Brady's agent Don Yee told Reuters that people should wait to hear directly from Brady about his plans.

  • I'm a nutritionist. Everyone should know how to make this air-fryer broccoli that tastes like potato chips.

    I make an air-fryer recipe for vegetables instead of eating chips. It's easy and can be made with veggies like broccoli and Brussels sprouts.

  • Maritimes get another blast of winter, with heavy snow, power outages, cancellations

    A powerful storm brought heavy, blowing snow to much of the Maritimes on Saturday, causing treacherous driving conditions, flight cancellations and power outages. Drivers were urged to avoid travel amid blizzard-like conditions, and many roads and highways — including the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick — were closed to traffic. A flurry of closures and cancellations were announced across Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, including flights, ferries, public transit

  • Frigid conditions and freezing rain expected to hit North Texas midweek

    Below freezing rain could start Wednesday afternoon, and travel impacts could extend into Friday.

  • Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come." Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy. Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, a week

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Norwegian cross-country skier replaced due to COVID

    The pandemic continues to impact cross-country ski teams as they head to the Beijing Olympics, with a Norwegian skier replaced and a Swedish competitor testing positive upon arrival in China. The Norwegian women’s team replaced Anne Kjersti Kalvå with Ragnhild Haga after Kalvå tested positive for COVID-19. “We need to ensure enough athletes for the distances during the Games,” Gro Eide, a spokesman for the Ski Federation, told reporters. Heidi Weng had also tested positive, but Eide said her sit