Parts of the Prairies will see snow, intense winds as clipper tracks through

A fast-moving Alberta clipper will bring a brief wintry blast to the Prairies early this week. These clipper systems can drop visibility to near-zero with whiteout conditions and Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

By early Monday morning, snowfall will spill across central Alberta and fill into central Saskatchewan near the Yellowhead Highway. Later on in the afternoon the centre of the low will cross southern Saskatchewan, and thus the Saskatchewan screamer is born — bringing the risk of whiteouts and strong northerly winds on the backside of the low.

Conditions will deteriorate across Manitoba by Monday evening, with the heaviest snow targeting the Interlake Region.

Wind gusts of 40-50 km/h are likely in Alberta and Manitoba, and 60-70+ km/h in Saskatchewan Monday, leading to blowing snow. Motorists should anticipate tricky and slow travel during this time.

Snowfall accumulations across the Prairies will be the highest across a swath of central areas of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where 5-15 cm is anticipated.

There is also a slight risk of freezing rain over parts of Saskatchewan on Monday morning and primarily south of the Trans-Canada Highway in southwestern Manitoba into the afternoon.

EXPLAINED: WHAT IS A 'SASKATCHEWAN SCREAMER'?

After the system passes on Tuesday, temperatures take a major plunge with an Arctic high filling in behind, with daytime highs falling into the -30s. Saskatchewan and Manitoba may see dangerously cold temperatures.

High temperatures in mid-minus 20s for Winnipeg and Brandon, Man., and Region, Sask., with lows approaching -40°C and the wind chill extending into the -40s.

However, western areas of the Prairies will see a milder trend by late week and on the weekend.

Check back for the latest updates on conditions across the Prairies.