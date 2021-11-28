Travel impacts likely in southern Ontario as dusting of snow coats roads

The conclusion to the weekend could be tricky for travelling in southern Ontario, with a coating of fresh snow from an Alberta clipper persisting through the day Sunday. Many locales will see their first accumulations of the season, with additional amounts of 3-5+ cm possible before the system departs. Combined with gusty winds in the southwest, areas near Lake Huron, particularly London, could see rather poor visibility, especially, so motorists should be mindful before heading out on the road. Winter weather travel advisories are still in place. For a more detailed look at what's still to come, see below.

SUNDAY: FIRST WIDESPREAD SNOW CONTINUES AS CLIPPER TREKS THROUGH

The quick-moving Alberta clipper continues to track through southern Ontario Sunday after pushing an initial band of snow in some locales Saturday night. Snowfall is anticipated to continue through much of the day, however, will be a bit more disorganized as we head into this afternoon across the region.

West and northwest winds of 30-50 km/h will ramp up in the late afternoon and early evening hours over Lake Huron, giving way to lake enhancement. This will result in locally heavier snowfall in some areas near London.

ONSnow2

Additional amounts of 3-5 cm is forecast for the Golden Horseshoe, locally 5+cm further west along the escarpment.

STAY UPDATED: DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER NETWORK'S FREE APP FOR HOURLY UPDATES ON YOUR FORECAST

ONSnow

Winter weather travel advisories were still in effect for several communities, including the entire Greater Toronto Area (GTA). As this is the first significant snowfall event for many Ontarians, anyone out and about Sunday would be advised to be mindful of the conditions.

"Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in the advisory.

Story continues

Beyond the weekend, near or slightly below seasonal temperatures will persist through early and mid-this week, with the potential for multiple clippers to track across the region.

monday

A brief lull as we head into Monday, but another weak clipper will race by the region in the overnight hours into early Tuesday morning, bringing another few cm of snowfall to the south.

WATCH BELOW: HERE'S THE RIGHT WAY TO SCRAPE SNOW OFF YOUR CAR

Click here to view the video

Thumbnail courtesy of Ginger Reil, taken in Orillia, Ont.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across Ontario and Quebec.