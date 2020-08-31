Clinton Foundation works to put naloxone in recovery homes as opioid epidemic is overshadowed by COVID pandemic

Overdose deaths are rising at double-digit rates this year as people recovering from addiction have been locked down and shut out of their usual support systems.

A new initiative through the Clinton Foundation, Direct Relief International and other nonprofit and advocacy groups aims to curtail the overdose epidemic that is now largely overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coalition has delivered 155,000 doses of the opioid overdose-reversal drug naloxone to recovery homes in five states hit hard by overdoses.

The U.S. Surgeon General and state governments have encouraged wide distribution of the drug in recent years, but recovery organizations that are in closest contact with people dependent on opioids often struggle to afford newer, more expensive versions of the drug.

Former President Bill Clinton and other backers of the initiative hope stocking naloxone in sober recovery homes will bring the lifesaving drug closer to those who need it: people in the early stages of recovery who are vulnerable to relapse as economic and social pressures mount during the pandemic.

“There are too many people whose lives are being lost and destroyed,” Clinton told USA TODAY. “And we have the capacity to make it a lot better. So I’m just hoping that what we’re doing here will make a big difference to the brave people running all these recovery homes.”

Demand for naloxone is rising at recovery houses and harm-reduction groups that treat the nearly 2 million Americans with opioid-use disorder. In June alone, the charitable group Direct Relief International fielded requests for 90,000 doses of naloxone — three times more than a year ago.

More than 700,000 doses of naloxone were distributed last year to people at risk of overdose, according to a recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study. Nearly one in three of the sterile syringe programs that offered naloxone ran out of the drug or had to ration it over the past three months.

Pfizer donated 1 million doses of injectable naloxone to Direct Relief, which shipped the doses to its network of providers. In 2019, Direct Relief joined forces with the Clinton Foundation, the National Alliance for Recovery Residences and the Voices Project to ship naloxone to recovery homes in Arkansas, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Clinton Foundation has been trying to combat overdoses since 2016, when it launched a program with the maker of Narcan, the nasal-spray version of naloxone, to supply about 20,000 free kits to high schools and colleges.

Foundation officials believe the school donation program reduced stigma, educated people and countered skeptics who view Narcan as a crutch to use drugs. But, Clinton said, "we don't have the uptake we need" in the school donation program, in part because schools are required to request the medication.

More states and cities have purchased the drug, and police officers and firefighters now routinely carry it. However, they often arrive too late to reverse an overdose.

The new sober home initiative gets the overdose-reversal drug to those most likely to need it. Clinton said it has supplied naloxone to about 500 recovery homes.

"Now I’m looking forward to moving toward 13,000," he said — the number of recovery homes nationwide.

Opioid epidemic is 'getting much, much worse'

Overdoses are accelerating during the pandemic as Americans with opioid-use disorder find it harder to get support and treatment.

