Clint Howard, Brother of Ron Howard, Set to Make His Soap Opera Debut on “The Bold and the Beautiful”

The actor will take on the role of Tom, an unhoused man who gives the cast important clues to solve a mystery, in episodes airing April 26 and 29 on CBS

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Clint Howard

Clint Howard is joining the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful!

The actor, who is the brother of Ron Howard, is set to make his soap opera debut on the CBS hit, taking on the role of Tom, an unhoused man who gives the cast important clues to solve a mystery, PEOPLE can confirm.

Clint, 64, will begin taping his scenes on Wednesday with his episodes expected to air on CBS April 26 and 29.

Kevork S. Djansezian/Getty Clint Howard (left) and Ron Howard

Related: Looking Back on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' 's Surprising Guest Stars

Clint's career in Hollywood began alongside his older brother Ron, 70, on The Andy Griffith Show as children. Since then, the actor has been involved in a long list of films and shows across multiple genres. Over his decades-long career, Clint has also dabbled in music, sports and the arts, with passions across multiple disciplines.

The brothers have worked together on multiple films and projects like their 2022 memoir, The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family, but the sibling duo have made sure not to let work get in the way of family.

“I love my brother,” Clint said in an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022. “He’s a great older brother. He’s a hall-of-fame movie director and he’s a better big brother than he is a movie director.”

Andy Kropa/Getty Ron Howard (left) and Clint Howard

Related: Marie Osmond Is Bold & Beautiful! See the Entertainment Legend Make Her Soap Star Debut (Exclusive)

He's also previously opened up about how Ron has been a mentor to him throughout his career.

“Not only did I have a beautiful mentor in Dad, but I had a great example in Ron," Clint said in an appearance on The View. "Ron’s five years older than me, so he had already gotten into the business when, luck have it, I got into the business, and I saw by example how he was doing it all. It was beautiful and it gave me confidence.”

Story continues

Clint's last appearance on the big screen was as Commander Buck Martinez on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds in 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.