Clint Frank's 1937 Heisman Trophy is up for sale, could go for more than $400,000

The family of Clint Frank — who won the 1937 Heisman Trophy — is auctioning off the award, which is expected to go for around $400,000. (Getty Images)

It’s not easy to get your hands on a Heisman Trophy.

Generally, it takes years of hard work and (at least) one outstanding season on the field to win the prestigious award.

Now, however, college football fans have another rare opportunity to land the the top college football award.

The family of Clint Frank — a running back and safety for Yale who won the third ever Heisman Trophy in 1937, has put the trophy up for auction.

The trophy was passed down within the family after Frank died in 1992, and is currently owned by his four children. Laurie Dorsey, Frank’s daughter, said it’s simply time for them to pass it on.

“It’s difficult to share because we all live in different cities and states,” Dorsey told the Associated Press. “We became kind of the caretakers for it. We kept it safe in a bank vault. Now we would like to see it go to someone who really loves football and appreciates the Heisman and can enjoy it.”

The auction is being run by Heritage Auctions, which is accepting bids through October 18. As of 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday, the trophy was up to $130,000, but is expected to reach at least $400,000 by the end of the sale.

Frank ran for 667 yards on 157 attempts and 11 touchdowns in 1937 when he won the award, just one year after he finished fifth in the voting. Yale went 6-1 that season, and reached No. 5 in the AP Poll.

Former Yale running back and safety Clint Frank won the third ever Heisman Trophy in 1937. (AP Photo/File)

“He was very proud of his achievement,” Dorsey told the Associated Press. “But he was never showy about it. I never heard him talk about it to anybody. He was kind of quiet about it, but I know in his heart it meant an awful lot to him.”

Frank’s trophy will be the sixth ever Heisman Trophy to be sold. Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam’s trophy was sold in January for nearly $400,000. USC tailback Charles White’s trophy from 1979 has been sold twice, Minnesota halfback Bruce Smith’s 1941 trophy was sold in 2005, and Frank’s teammate Larry Kelley — who won in 1936 — had his trophy sold in 1999.

O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Heisman Trophy was also sold in 1999 for $255,000.

