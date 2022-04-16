Clint Capela suffers ugly knee injury

Malika Andrews: The Hawks say Clint Capela (right knee hypertension) will not return to tonight’s play-in game against the Cavs.

Source: Twitter @malika_andrews

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Brutal turn for the Hawks to lose Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) for the rest of this win-or-go-home game in Cleveland against the Cavaliers. – 9:11 PM

Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

If Clint Capela hadn’t hurt himself pulling down Evan Mobley, he probably would’ve been called for a flagrant foul. It was such a reckless play but Capela had already done more damage to the Hawks’ chances of winning when he hobbled off the court. – 9:01 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

You really, really hate to see that. Clint looked like he was in a ton of pain. – 8:57 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Austin Kent @AustinKent

Clint Capela pulling Evan Mobley out of a shooting motion by his neck and taking out his own knee in the process is an all-time Weird NBA Thing. Hope it’s nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/PFbOeOkvtE – 8:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Ugh. Hope Clint Capela is okay. No earthly idea how that’s not a flagrant foul though – 8:46 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Tough injury there for Clint Capela, as Evan Mobley fell into his leg while it was planted. Been a rough half for Atlanta, which has struggled to hit shots while Cleveland has hit half its 3s. Hawks will have some digging to do to get back into this one in the second half. – 8:46 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Clint Capela grabbed & pulled Evan Mobley on a shot attempt. Unfortunately Capela pulled Mobley into himself, and Mobley’s momentum carried him right into Capela’s knee. Capela writhed in pain for minutes before teammates helped him to the locker room. Tough scene. He’s hurt bad – 8:45 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Man, I hope Clint Capela is ok. That looked really ugly. – 8:45 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Clint Capela is being helped to the locker room. Evan Mobley fell into Capela’s knee while it was planted – 8:43 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Oh man. Clint Capela is down on the court in pain.

Looks like he’s grabbing his knee. – 8:42 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Hawks starters vs. Cavs tonight:

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Clint Capela – 7:13 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Hawks starters vs. Cavaliers

Trae Young

Kevin Huerter

De’Andre Hunter

Danilo Gallinari

Clint Capela

Cavs starters

Darius Garland

Caris LeVert

Lauri Markkanen

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen – 7:11 PM

Kevin Chouinard: Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is available. Gorgui Dieng (non-COVID illness) is available. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out. Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / January 21, 2022

Sarah K. Spencer: Bogi did not participate in practice today, Nate McMillan says. Clint Capela did some running. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / January 20, 2022

Sarah K. Spencer: Clint Capela is still limited to conditioning work, per Nate McMillan. Nothing live. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / January 19, 2022