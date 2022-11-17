Clint Capela: Scouting report
Clint Capela|#15
Position:
C
Born:
05/18/94
Height:
6-10 / 2.08
Weight:
211 lbs. / 95.7 kg.
Salary:
$18,706,896
SCOUTING REPORT
Athletic and long big man… Terrorizes opponents out of the pick-and-roll… Active rebounder on both ends… Excellent rim-protector… One of the best finishers in basketball… Can’t really defend on the perimeter… That hurts him defending switches… Poor free-throw shooter.
Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com