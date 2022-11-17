Clint Capela: Scouting report

Clint Capela|#15

Atlanta Hawks

Position: C Born: 05/18/94 Height: 6-10 / 2.08 Weight: 211 lbs. / 95.7 kg. Salary: $18,706,896

SCOUTING REPORT

Athletic and long big man… Terrorizes opponents out of the pick-and-roll… Active rebounder on both ends… Excellent rim-protector… One of the best finishers in basketball… Can’t really defend on the perimeter… That hurts him defending switches… Poor free-throw shooter.

