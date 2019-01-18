Clint Capela injury update: Rockets C undergoes thumb surgery, expected back after All-Star break

Clint Capela underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb Thursday, the Rockets announced.

Medical Update: #Rockets GM Daryl Morey announced that earlier today, center Clint Capela underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. Capela is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/Q7InU3WRpc — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 18, 2019

Capela is expected back after the All-Star break, according to ESPN. His recovery time is listed as four to six weeks

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rockets announce that Clint Capela underwent surgery to repair the ligament damage in his right thumb. He’s expected back at the end of the All-Star break. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 18, 2019

The 24-year-old is averaging career highs in points (17.6) and rebounds (12.6) on the season.

He signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension this offseason.

MORE: Clint Capela injury update: Rockets big man (thumb) out 4-6 weeks

Houston is 25-19 and tied for fifth place in the Western Conference standings.