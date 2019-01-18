Clint Capela injury update: Rockets C undergoes thumb surgery, expected back after All-Star break

Sporting News
Capela is expected to be out four to six weeks after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in his thumb.

Clint Capela injury update: Rockets C undergoes thumb surgery, expected back after All-Star break

Capela is expected to be out four to six weeks after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in his thumb.

Clint Capela underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb Thursday, the Rockets announced.

Capela is expected back after the All-Star break, according to ESPN. His recovery time is listed as four to six weeks

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The 24-year-old is averaging career highs in points (17.6) and rebounds (12.6) on the season.

He signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension this offseason.

MORE: Clint Capela injury update: Rockets big man (thumb) out 4-6 weeks

Houston is 25-19 and tied for fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

What to Read Next