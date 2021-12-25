Clint Capela available to play on Christmas Day after clearing protocols

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Hawks center Clint Capela has cleared Covid protocols and will play vs. the Knicks (noon, ESPN). Capela averages 11.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. Hawks still have eight players in protocols, including Trae Young. More on a two-hour NBA Countdown at 10 AM ET on ESP

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

For tomorrow’s game at New York:

Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) is probable.

Delon Wright (left ankle sprain) is probable.

Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out

Sharife Cooper (health and safety protocols) is out.

Danilo Gallinari (health and safety protocols) out – 5:02 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

For tonight’s game at Philadelphia:

Clint Capela (health and safety protocols) is out.

Danilo Gallinari (health and safety protocols) is out.

Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) is out.

Kevin Huerter (health and safety protocols) is out.

(1/2) – 1:00 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

As of this afternoon, no additional Hawks players have entered health and safety protocols.

Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams and TLC still in protocols. – 12:59 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Injury update for tonight:

Includes Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Lou Williams, Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela in protocols.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is still listed as probable. pic.twitter.com/9POiyAeCYM – 11:51 AM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence

Lou Williams and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot have been added to health and safety protocols for the Hawks.

Five players in protocols, including Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari. – 11:46 AM

Story continues

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner

Nate McMillan said Trae Young, Danilo Gallinari and Clint Capela are doing fine and they “don’t really have any symptoms.” – 11:01 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

The Atlanta Hawks are signing free agent F Wes Iwundu to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell ESPN. Atlanta has Trae Young, Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari in Covid protocols. Iwundu will sign on Thursday in Philadelphia before game vs. 76ers. – 9:42 AM

Toppin said he “didn’t have a lot of symptoms” after testing positive for COVID-19, but he mostly spent his 10 days idled in his bedroom away from his family. He said he worked out with elastic bands and watched “a lot of basketball” and a couple of Netflix shows. “Man, I was aching in that bed. I’ve never been in bed for that long,” Toppin said. “Like, that was the longest 10 days of my life, I ain’t gonna lie to you.” -via New York Post / December 25, 2021

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics announce Bruno Fernando, CJ Miles, Enes Freedom and Justin Jackson have all entered the health and safety protocols since Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / December 24, 2021

Marc Stein: The Celtics just issued a five-tweet injury report for their Christmas Day game at Milwaukee. Among the key updates: Al Horford (health and safety protocols) and Marcus Smart (left hip contusion) are now questionable. More from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / December 24, 2021