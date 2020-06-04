Clint Bowyer reveals Kyle Petty-inspired No. 14 PEAK Ford

Clint Bowyer revealed his paint scheme for the throwback weekend later this year at Darlington Raceway on Wednesday night and, quite simply, it rocks.

Bowyer teamed with Kyle Petty to make the announcement during a live stream of the latter’s 1990 win at Rockingham Speedway that saw Petty take the No. 42 PEAK Pontiac to Victory Lane from the pole for his third career NASCAR Cup Series win. The win was a first for PEAK Antifreeze.

The No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang will adorn a similar scheme for the Labor Day weekend event.

“I watched that race as a kid and remember dreaming about lapping the field just like Kyle,” Bowyer said during the stream. “That car was always one of my favorites with the PEAK/Petty Blue and the hot pink stripe that was so popular in the early ’90s. I asked the guys at PEAK why they picked that scheme and they said, ‘ … you could always find it on TV because of the hot pink stripe.’

“In honor of his dominating performance, PEAK is bringing back the scheme for this year‘s Darlington Throwback event later in the season. I can‘t wait to drive this No. 14 PEAK Ford Mustang and maybe we can dominate Darlington like Kyle did that day in Rockingham.”