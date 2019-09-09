Clint Bowyer drives No. 14 Ford Mustang to fifth-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Clint Bowyer placed fifth in the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. It’s Bowyer’s sixth top-five finish of the season.

Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag in the race, with Joey Logano finishing second, and Bubba Wallace placing third.

Logano picked up 10 bonus points by winning Stage 1, and Harvick took Stage 2.

Bowyer earned 38 points over the weekend, increasing his total to 2000 on the season. He ranks No. 15 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings. Bowyer did not earn any playoff points Sunday and still is seeking his first playoff points of the season.

The 15-year driver qualified in the third position at 185.277 mph.

Bowyer has tallied 10 career victories, 79 top-five finishes and has placed in the top 10 in 208 races.

There were 40 cars in the field and the race endured nine cautions and 48 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag, there were 14 lead changes.

With Harvick driving to victory in Stewart-Haas Racing’s Mustang, Ford added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 948 points, followed by Ford in the No. 2 spot with 923. Chevrolet sits at No. 3 with 883 points on the season.

