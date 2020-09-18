Few hours left! Ulta just slashed 50 percent off a top-rated Clinique moisturizer — get it for just $11

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As the temps slowly begin to drop and cold weather creeps ever closer, it’s high time to start thinking about swapping out your summer skincare routine for one that’s more appropriate for the chill ahead. For most, that means finding ways to battle with dry skin — and the best way to do that is with a great moisturizer.

The Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator is a refreshing gel-cream that’s designed to hydrate parched skin. It keeps your skin plump and moisturized for a full 72 hours, even if you’ve washed your face or applied makeup over it. The best part, however, is the price — just for today, you can snag it for $11 — that’s 50 percent off — in a limited edition package. The sale is just for today, so make sure to grab it while you can!

Like all Clinique skincare, the hydrator is free of parabens, phthalates and fragrance. It also formulated without oil and denatured alcohol.

“I have dry combination skin and this stuff is amazing for an extra moisture boost,” one shopper shared. “In the winter the sides of my cheeks get really dry and I always use the Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion all over and then use the moisture surge on top of it for the extra dry spots.”

“My skin sucks this stuff up like a dry old sponge in a cool mountain stream,” she wrote. “That's how it feels. I never want to be without it. I've been using various incarnations of moisture surge for half my life, & knowing how it makes my skin feel, anything less feels purely aggravating.”

The Clinique moisturizer isn’t the only thing marked half off today. A selection of Perricone M.D.’s high potency line is also half off, ranging from the Face Finishing and Firming Mosturizer and the Firming and Lifting Serum.

