24 May 2022

Clinigen expands US site capacity in response to growing demand for Clinical Supplies Management services

Clinigen Limited (‘Clinigen’ or the ‘Company’), the global pharmaceutical services company, announces it has nearly doubled its US site capacity to better service large-scale clinical trials.

In the last 24 months, Clinigen has seen a large increase in demand from pharmaceutical and biotech companies for its tailored Clinical Supplies Management services including packaging and labelling, comparator drug sourcing, global storage and distribution, and biological sample management. As a result, to ensure the continued delivery of industry-leading services to clients, Clinigen is opening new satellite facilities in Fargo, North Dakota and Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Located near the Company’s existing locations, the two new satellite facilities will allow Clinigen to support the continued growth of its GMP storage and distribution and cold-chain management services, with new walk-in refrigerators and freezers, for 2-8°C, - 20°C, as well as -80°C storage.

Shaun Chilton, Chief Executive Officer, Clinigen, said:

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen a continued increase in the demand for our clinical services. With many halted trials starting up again and our pipeline continuing to grow, we are as focused as ever on meeting the needs of our clients and providing the high service levels that are at the heart of why clients choose to work with Clinigen. This investment demonstrates our continued commitment to our clients and reflects their trust in our tailored clinical services offering.”

