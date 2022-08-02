Clinical Trial Outsourcing Market to Reach Over $56 Billion by 2027. Entry of Start-ups Specializing in Drug Discovery Gaining Prominence in the Market - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

In 2021, the clinical trials outsourcing market was valued at $38.14 billion. APAC is the rapidly growing market for clinical trial outsourcing due to low cost, high patient population, and relaxed regulations on clinical trials.

Chicago, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, clinical trials outsourcing market is expected to reach a revenue of over $56 billion, growing at a CAGR of over 6.5% during 2022-2027.The surge in the prevalence of various communicable and non-communicable diseases has propelled the demand for new therapies and drugs. Consequently, several pharmaceutical companies are conducting clinical trials for various indications. Most small and mid-sized biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies do not have the development infrastructure and in-house expertise to conduct clinical trials. As a result, these businesses heavily rely on CROs for clinical trial outsourcing. Small businesses are striving toward the introduction of innovative pharmaceuticals into the market in comparison to big biopharmaceutical enterprises. In 2020, emerging pharmaceutical businesses produced around 40% of the new medications introduced to the US market, a significant increase over the next five years.



In recent years, the rise in expenditure on R&D initiatives by start-ups and small biopharmaceutical companies has propelled the demand for clinical trial outsourcing services. Large biopharmaceutical companies invest in clinical trial services, and their expenditure on R&D initiatives is lower than that of smaller biopharmaceutical companies.

Clinical Trials Outsourcing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) Over $56 Billion MARKET SIZE (2022) Around $38 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) Over 6.5% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Clinical Trial Phase (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Phase IV), End-Users (Small & Mid-Size Companies, Large Size Companies), Application (Cancer, CVDs, Infectious Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Musculoskeletal Diseases, Nervous System Disorders, Other Diseases) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and UAE

Revolutionizing Effects of AI on Clinical Trials

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical trials is a revolutionizing development, which has enabled prominent Contract research organization(CROs) to establish their position in the global pharmaceutical R&D market. The integration of various AI technologies, including machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), and natural language processing (NLP) with research workflows has enabled CROs to face challenges associated with patient recruitment for clinical trials, patient stratification, and other aspects of clinical trial management.

In clinical trial outsourcing, CROs are keenly interested in ways to enhance the study design and operations and evaluate outcomes. Numerous outsourcing companies use AI technologies in clinical trials to gain access to vast healthcare data sets, which include unstructured patient data. AI technologies have introduced new approaches in clinical trials, such as operation perspective, supporting data management, and automatically detecting data errors.

Key Highlights

The global clinical trials outsourcing market is expanding significantly due to the growing need for patient-centric and virtual clinical trials.

The synthetic clinical trials are one of the modern approaches addressed in clinical trials to counter the challenges associated with participants funding and propel the market growth.

The phase III segment accounted for around 34% market share in the global clinical trial outsourcing market and dominated the market in 2021.

In 2021, the cancer segment accounted for more than 30% market share over the cardiovascular and infectious diseases application segment and dominated the market. By application segment cancer accounted for the major share in the market. This is due to the increase in target population and huge demand for the innovative medicines in the market.

Small & mid-sized companies segment dominated with more than 55% market share in 2021 and are expected to dominate during the forecast period.

North America is one of the leading regions in the clinical trial outsourcing market, accounting for around $13.09 billion in 2021. Due to the higher number of clinical trials activities, R&D, presence of CRO, and broad presence of small & mid-size, and large-size biopharma companies.

APAC is the rapidly growing market for clinical trial outsourcing due to low cost, high patient population, and relaxed regulations on clinical trials. In 2021, APAC accounted for a 20.45% market share in the global clinical trial outsourcing market.



Competitive Landscape

Various external factors such as the surge in new drug development by big pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have contributed to a surge in the expenditure on R&D activities. The introduction of new drugs and market expansion initiatives will drive high competency in the pharmaceutical industry. The rise in competition across the pharmaceutical industry will directly impact the competitiveness in the market. Also, with the lower success rate of clinical trials, several CROs are highly focused on the successful delivery of contracted clinical trials. Most of these CROs are trying to achieve a greater market share in the international market.

The adoption of various strategies, such as partnerships and collaborations, by key and other prominent players has intensified the competition in the market. The adoption of such strategies by major market players and their focus on clinical research studies have enabled them to gain a higher revenue share in the market.

Market Segmentation

Application

Cancer

CVDs

Infectious Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Nervous System Disorders

Other Diseases



Clinical Trial Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

End-Users

Small & Mid-Size Companies

Large Size Companies

Geography

APAC China Japan South Korea Australia India

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Vendors:

Charles River Laboratories

IQVIA

ICON plc

Labcorp Drug Development

Syneos Health

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Wuxi AppTec

Paraxel

Other Prominent Vendors

Advanced Clinical

Bioanalytix

Curia Global

CMED

Cromos Pharma

Criterium

KCR SA.

Medpace

Medelis

Oct Group

Protrials Research

Prometrika

Quality Data Services

QPS

Sofpromed

Veristat

Worldwide Clinical Trials





Explore our healthcare lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.

