Clinical trial begins in the UK to investigate 3-in-1 high blood pressure pill

George Medicines
·6 min read

Clinical trial begins in the UK to investigate 3-in-1 high blood pressure pill

500 UK patients to be treated as part of global trial

Investigational single-pill combination offers potential to substantially increase efficacy and improve adherence to treatment, while minimising side effects

London, UK, January 17 2022George Medicines, a late-stage drug development company focused on providing innovative and accessible medicines for the world’s leading causes of death, today announced that its proprietary triple low-dose combination pill, GMRx2, will be trialed in UK patients with high blood pressure (hypertension), in a collaboration with ICTU Global, an Academic Clinical Research Organisation at Imperial College London.

Hypertension is a major preventable risk factor for vascular dementia and heart and kidney disease in the UK, and is responsible for more than half of all heart attacks and strokes, costing the NHS over £2.1 billion each year.1 Around one in three UK adults have hypertension, half of whom are not diagnosed or receiving sufficient treatment, and up to 80 per cent of adults who are diagnosed and treated do not take all of their prescribed medication.2

It is quite common for patients to take more than one type of blood pressure medication at the same time because they work in different ways, with some people taking three or more different pills. In its latest Guideline for the Pharmacological Treatment of Hypertension in Adults, the World Health Organization (WHO) - in keeping with the International Society of Hypertension Guidelines of 2020 - suggests combination therapy, preferably with a single-pill combination, to improve adherence and persistence, as an initial treatment.3

Approximately 500 patients are expected to be recruited for the trial from hospitals and GP practices across England. They will join 1,000 patients already being recruited across international sites including the US and Australia. The phase III trial is the final stage of development, with results expected to support a regulatory filing for approval.

GMRx2 is George Medicine’s most advanced candidate in late-stage development. A single-pill triple combination, it contains low doses of the commonly used hypertension medications, telmisartan, amlodipine and indapamide. The trial, which will compare the safety and efficacy of GMRx2 against dual combinations of the same components over 12 weeks, follows successful earlier studies of a low-dose triple combination which significantly outperformed traditional high blood pressure treatments without additional side effects.4

George Medicines, a spin-out company from The George Institute for Global Health, one of the world’s leading independent medical research institutes, is focused on developing single-pill combinations of best-in-class existing medicines with the potential to better manage non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. These investigational therapies are intended to provide the optimal balance of high efficacy and improved safety, with potential for significant improvements in clinical outcomes and long-term adherence to treatment.

ICTU Global is part of the Imperial Clinical Trials Unit (ICTU) and is recognised for its experience and expertise in the development and delivery of clinical trials in collaboration with industry, across a range of therapeutic areas. ICTU is led by Professor Neil Poulter who is Professor of Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine at Imperial College London and is past-President of the British Hypertension Society and the International Society of Hypertension and is one of the most cited academics in clinical medicine. He brings decades of experience at the forefront of academic and clinical research into hypertension. ICTU sits within Imperial College London as a department within the School of Public Health in the Faculty of Medicine and brings together academic, clinical and trial management expertise from across the Imperial College Academic Health Science Centre. ICTU Global is led by Professor Kausik Ray, Professor of Public Health at Imperial College London and Honorary Consultant Cardiologist at the Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust. Professor Ray leads a team of highly experienced operational staff to deliver excellence in clinical trial management.

Stefan König, CEO at George Medicines, said: This unique, three-in-one hypertension pill has the potential to substantially increase efficacy and improve adherence to treatment while minimising side effects. At George Medicines, we believe affordable, single-pill combinations of existing medicines could help patients to better manage non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. We are delighted to collaborate with Imperial Clinical Trials Unit to expand our research into the UK, where high blood pressure remains a significant silent killer and many patients are still uncontrolled.

Professor Neil Poulter, Director of Imperial Clinical Trials Unit (ICTU) and past-President of the International Society of Hypertension, said: With only one third of the patients receiving treatment for high blood pressure being controlled, we must do better. Hypertension continues to present a significant burden, one brought more starkly into focus during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen patients with underlying conditions such as high blood pressure most vulnerable to serious illness. It is imperative that research continues to identify the best possible treatment for patients to better manage their condition. A therapy that can more effectively control a patient’s blood pressure and reduce the significant pill burden that can lead patients to discontinue therapy could help transform how we treat high blood pressure.

– End –

Contacts:
Consilium Strategic Communications
David Daley, Allison Connolly, Lindsey Neville
Tel: +44 (0) 203 709 5700
georgemedicines@consilium-comms.com

About George Medicines

George Medicines is a late-stage drug development company focused on improving the management of non-communicable diseases with proprietary, innovative, single-pill, fixed-dose combinations of existing medicines.

Combining best-in-class molecules from existing medicines in novel fixed- and low-dose formulations, George Medicines is developing innovative and proprietary treatments that are more efficacious, safer and affordable than currently available treatment options. These single-pill, fixed-dose combinations offer the potential to bring significant improvements in clinical outcomes and therapy adherence in patients with cardiometabolic diseases such as heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes, which remain the leading causes of premature death and disability worldwide.

George Medicines is building a strong and diversified pipeline of patented, single-pill, fixed-dose combination therapies in late-stage development. Its lead candidate for the initial treatment of high blood pressure, GMRx2, is in Phase III development.

George Medicines is a spin-out company from The George Institute for Global Health, one of the world’s leading medical research institutes in non-communicable diseases. The Company is backed by George Health, the commercial arm of The George Institute, and Brandon Capital Partners, Australia’s leading biomedical venture capital firm, backed by the Australian Government. For more information please visit www.george-medicines.com

About Hypertension
Hypertension, or elevated blood pressure, is a serious medical condition that significantly increases the risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney disease, among other issues. According to the WHO, hypertension affects 1.1 billion people worldwide, with two-thirds living in low- and middle-income countries. More than 700 million people around the world with hypertension are not receiving the treatment they need. It remains one of the top causes of death and disease throughout the world, despite being easily detectable and effectively treatable.

About GMRx2
GMRx2 is a single pill, triple component combination medicine and has been developed in 3 dosage forms: telmisartan 10mg, amlodipine 1.25mg and indapamide 0.625mg; telmisartan 20 mg, amlodipine 2.5 mg and indapamide 1.25 mg; and telmisartan 40 mg, amlodipine 5 mg and indapamide 2.5 mg.

For more information on the GMRx2 trials please visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04518293 and NCT04518306)

1 https://www.bloodpressureuk.org/news/media-centre/blood-pressure-facts-and-figures/
2 https://www.bloodpressureuk.org/news/media-centre/blood-pressure-facts-and-figures/
3 https://www.who.int/news/item/25-08-2021-more-than-700-million-people-with-untreated-hypertension
4 Fixed Low-Dose Triple Combination Antihypertensive Medication vs Usual Care for Blood Pressure Control in Patients With Mild to Moderate Hypertension in Sri Lanka JAMA. 2018;320(6):566-579. doi:10.1001/jama.2018.10359


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Team USA reveals men's Olympic hockey roster for Beijing Games

    Team USA released its Beijing Olympic men's hockey roster on Thursday, with players from the NCAA, Europe and AHL comprising the 25-man group.

  • Playoff frustration continues for Raiders in loss to Bengals

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The playoff frustration for the Raiders just won't end. A season of tumult for Las Vegas could have been salved with the first playoff win in 19 years, but the Raiders couldn't catch up with the Cincinnati Bengals, who ended an even longer playoff drought of their own. That most recent postseason win for the Raiders came in a conference championship game before they lost to Tampa Bay in the 2003 Super Bowl. Prior to Saturday, the organization had managed just one playoff appear

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Raiders get past turmoil, face AFC champ Bengals in playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (10-7) at CINCINNATI (10-7) Saturday, 4:35 p.m. EST, NBC BETTING LINE: Bengals by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Raiders 8-9; Bengals 10-7. SERIES RECORD: Raiders lead 21-12. LAST MEETING: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13 on Nov. 21 in Las Vegas. LAST WEEK: Raiders beat Chargers 35-32, OT; Bengals lost to Browns 21-16. RAIDERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (6), SCORING (18). RAIDERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (14), RUSH (19), PASS (13), SCORING (26). BENGALS OFFEN

  • Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and ni

  • No title defense for No. 1: Djokovic deported from Australia

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Instead of starting the defense of his Australian Open title on Monday, Novak Djokovic was on his way home, a stunning and unprecedented end to his run of success at Melbourne Park. Djokovic has won nine of his 20 Grand Slam trophies at the Australian Open — including three in a row — and was scheduled to play in the main stadium to conclude Day 1 of the tournament. But the No. 1-ranked player in men's tennis had to be deported from Australia after three Federal Court

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Evans says nothing has changed for him even after becoming Ticats' starter

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Rangers' Shesterkin shuts out Sharks 3-0 in return to lineup

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in his return from COVID-19 protocol, Braden Schneider scored in his NHL debut and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider got his first career short-handed goal and an empty-netter to reach 200 goals as the Rangers followed up a 1-0 victory over the Sharks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3 with another shutout less than six weeks later. Adin Hill stopped 27 shots for the Sharks, who failed in their

  • Curlers Homan and Morris to represent Canada in mixed doubles at Beijing Games

    Faced with having to pick an Olympic mixed doubles curling team rather than hold traditional playdowns, Curling Canada put a premium on top-flight experience for its selection. Having the reigning Olympic champion in the mix for nomination didn't hurt either. John Morris and Rachel Homan were chosen Thursday to represent Canada in Beijing as the federation went with the expected and safe pick of two players with loaded resumes. "We understand the circumstances," Morris said on a video call. "At

  • Yanks' Balkovec living 'American dream' with manager role

    NEW YORK (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and can't help but pass along certain disparaging reactions to her barrier-breaking journey. “It's hilarious to me," Balkovec said. "Because it's the American dream." In the clubhouse? She hasn't seen any of that toxicity there. Balkovec was introduced Wednesday as manager of the New York Yankees' Low A affiliate in the Florida State League. In taking over th

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;