Clinical Microbiology Global Market Report 2022: Integration of Automation in Laboratories Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Global Clinical Microbiology Market

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Microbiology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical microbiology market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.53% during 2021-2027.

Clinical microbiology is a field of medical science that assists in diagnosing, preventing, and treating various infectious diseases. It focuses on identifying the presence of bacterial, viral, fungal, or parasitic agents and determining the susceptibility of microorganisms by conducting various tests. Some of the commonly used testing methods are direct smears and stains, cultures, molecular analysis, serological testing, and antibiotic susceptibility testing. Presently, clinical microbiology is gaining traction across the globe on account of its effective antibiotic administration and improved treatment outcomes.

Clinical Microbiology Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases around the world represents one of the primary factors propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising air and water pollution levels are increasing incidences of respiratory diseases among individuals, which, in turn, is driving the market. Apart from this, the integration of automation in clinical microbiology is creating a favorable outlook for market growth as it enables specimen traceability, eliminates delays in incubations and improves the efficiency of laboratory operations.

Furthermore, the leading players are focusing on introducing technological advancements in disease diagnostics, such as the adoption of machine learning (ML), which aids in providing quick and accurate results. This, along with the introduction of several molecular diagnostic techniques, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

Moreover, the rising adoption of advanced clinical diagnostic techniques, including real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and mass spectrometry for effective identification and characterization of pathogens, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other major factors, including the increasing number of new microorganisms causing various infectious diseases and the burgeoning healthcare sector across the globe, are anticipated to impel the growth of the market.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

143

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021

Billion3.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027

Billion5.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.5%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global clinical microbiology market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

  • Laboratory Instruments

  • Incubators

  • Gram Stainers

  • Bacterial Colony Counters

  • Autoclave Sterilizers

  • Petri Dish Fillers

  • Automated Culture Systems

  • Microbiology Analyzers

  • Molecular Diagnostic Instruments

  • Microscopes

  • Mass Spectrometers

  • Reagents

Breakup by Application:

  • Respiratory Diseases

  • Bloodstream Infections

  • Gastrointestinal Diseases

  • Sexually Transmitted Diseases

  • Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

  • Periodontal Diseases

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

  • Custom Lab Service Providers

  • Academic and Research Institutes

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States

  • Canada

Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the size of the global clinical microbiology market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global clinical microbiology market during 2022-2027?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global clinical microbiology market?
4. What are the key factors driving the global clinical microbiology market?
5. What is the breakup of the global clinical microbiology market based on the product?
6. What is the breakup of the global clinical microbiology market based on the application?
7. What is the breakup of the global clinical microbiology market based on the end user?
8. What are the key regions in the global clinical microbiology market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global clinical microbiology market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Clinical Microbiology Market

6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by Application

8 Market Breakup by End User

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • bioMerieux SA

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

  • Bruker Corporation

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Hologic Inc.

  • Merck KGaA

  • QIAGEN N.V

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xyfsr0

Attachment

