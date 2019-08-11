Clinical Manchester United batter Chelsea 4-0 in season opener

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring his side's third goal (Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Manchester United have started their season with a bang after two second half goals in a matter of minutes helped them to a 4-0 win over Chelsea.

Despite The Blues dominating for long spells, a Marcus Rashford brace, Anthony Martial’s close range finish and a debut goal for Daniel James handed the Red Devils all three points at Old Trafford.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A somewhat flattering scoreline will leave new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard scratching his head given their performance for a good hour in the north west.

Chelsea started the brighter of the two sides at Old Trafford and almost took the lead inside four minutes.

Tammy Abraham, making his first start for the Blues, unleashed a fine strike from the edge of the penalty area but the ball could only rattle the inside of David de Gea’s post before coming away to safety.

Two minutes later, United almost took the lead when Kurt Zouma’s misplaced pass found Anthony Martial, but the Frenchman could only hit the ball straight at Kepa.

Anthony Martial makes it 2-0. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Chelsea dominated the opening exchanges keeping United in their half. Azpilicueta’s teasing cross couldn’t find a teammate while Mason Mount, also making his debut fired a long range effort at de Gea.

However, Frank Lampard’s side didn’t take advantage and were punished on 17 minutes when Zouma brought down Rashford in the penalty area on a rare United attack.

England forward Rashord dusted himself down to drill home his spot kick past Kepa to put Solskjaer’s side 1-0 up.

The goal galvanised United who looked to capitalise on their advantage.

Martial fired an effort over the bar while Rashord soon had the ball in the net again but was rightly flagged offside.

Story continues

Chelsea ended the half the stronger with Barkley and Pedro both testing de Gea and Brazilian Emerson hitting the frame of the goal from close range with the United keeper beaten.

Daniel James scores United's fourth goal. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

United came out for the second half looking to protect their phenomenal record of having never lost a home Premier League game having led at the break - drawing 16 and winning 263 of 279 matches.

The Blues picked up where they left off in the first half with Emerson again firing at de Gea from range.

But it would be United who would strike again as Anthony Martial finished a fine counter attack, converting from close range from Andreas Pereira’s cross with 25 minutes to go.

With Chelsea shell-shocked, United capitalised and within 17 seconds, Rashford beat Azpilicueta to latch onto a Paul Pogba ball over the top to make it three.

With United fans in dreamland, even the most dyed-in-wool supporter would have been stunned with 10 minutes to go when substitute Daniel James took Pogba’s incisive pass and saw his shot deflect off Emerson to creep into the bottom corner.

The win hands United the perfect start to the campaign after a summer of dissatisfaction among supporters but the result is baptism of fire for Lampard who will have to pick his team up fast before their European Super Cup clash with Liverpool in midweek.

Featured from our writers