Clinical Kennedy making a difference for Ballymena

After a third Ballymena United win in row, manager Jim Ervin feels Ben Kennedy's finishing touch is making a real difference this season.

The Braidmen avoided relegation only after a play-off last season but, at this early stage of the season, sit seventh in the table after Saturday's 1-0 win over Glentoran at the Showgrounds.

Former Crusaders attacker Kennedy scored the winner in that one, and indeed has grabbed six of his new side's seven goals this season.

"I stood here last year, the amount of chances we created and never took, that's the difference," Ervin told BBC Sport NI.

"When you've the likes of Ben Kennedy on the pitch and those opportunities come up, it's important he takes it and my word did he do it again."

Kennedy's winner came after Glentoran were reduced to 10 men following Marcus Kane's red card in the 74th minute.

With a numerical advantage against Coleraine earlier in the season, Ballymena were beaten 4-2 but made the man advantage count this time around with Ervin especially pleased by how his side kept their shape in the closing stages.

"You're coming up against a full-time outfit, you've got to be disciplined, you've got to be courageous," he added.

"Even when they go down to ten men, you're hearing shouts from the crowd to go for it.

"I've been around this game long enough to know It doesn't work that way."

Ballymena will look to make it four wins in a row when they face bottom side Carrick Rangers at Taylor's Avenue on Tuesday night.