Clinical Decision Support Systems Market to Exceed a Valuation of US$ 14.69 Bn by 2033 due to Increasing Technological Sophistication and the Growing Influence of social media – Future Market Insights, Inc.

·6 min read
U.S Clinical Decision Support Systems Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 14.41 Bn by 2033 from US$ 5.92 Bn in 2023. on-premises and web-based clinical decision support systems were most commonly used in dental practice.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical decision support systems market is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities by exhibiting a CAGR of 10.4% over the projection period from 2022 to 2033. The global market is predicted to reach US$ 5.46 Bn in 2023 and surpass a valuation of US$ 14.69 Bn by the year 2032. Furthermore, clinical decision support solutions heavily rely on local knowledge management that may incur substantial running expenses owing to the massive amounts of processing power and storage space that may have been required. Unlike locally hosted apps, cloud-based ones are hosted on remote servers and don't necessitate a lot of processing power or storage space on the user's end.

The growth of the cloud-based sector of the market is massively being fueled by surging healthcare costs and the widespread use of cloud computing. Governments across Europe are taking significant steps to encourage the expansion of healthcare IT.

According to a report, in February 2021, approximately two million National Health Services (NHS) mail mailboxes were migrated to Exchange Online, which is a part of Microsoft's Azure Cloud, as part of the UK government's aim to embrace a fully linked cloud-driven health service. Staff across NHS organizations and departments is expected to be able to communicate with one another more effectively and have easier access to relevant data as a result of this. Attributed to this, the urgency for HCIT Change Management services in the United Kingdom is most likely to rise, driving the industry forward.

On the basis of design, cloud-based apps are more secure as compared to their web-based counterparts since they do not depend upon any browsers. The processing nodes of cloud-based clinical decision support solutions reside on distant servers, which may be in several different data centers across the world. Over the forecast period, cloud-based CDSS adoption is likely to surge in tandem with the proliferation of cloud technologies due to their many advantages.

Key Takeaways

  • Another developing pattern in CDSS products is offering access to various media outlets. The social media data acquired for patients with chronic diseases have been included within the cloud-based Smart Clinical Decision Support System (Smart CDSS) established by independent researchers. This information is combined with various clinical observations from actual patient experiences. Patient health, mood, and hobbies are tracked through their social media activity by the system. It comprises patient-specific information from Twitter, e-mail analysis, and other social media platforms by searching for keywords, concepts, and feelings. As a result, doctors can make treatment decisions based on the individual patient's behavior and way of life. The data is then used by the Smart CDSS to make personalized suggestions for each patient.

  • Powerful IT infrastructure and support are required from both inside the company and the solution vendor for the effective use of healthcare IT solutions. A healthcare business must have reliable technical assistance to keep its server and network running flawlessly, which is crucial for clinical workflows and healthcare IT system interface performance. Poor server or network maintenance is responsible for causing screen loads, which in turn can impede down clinical workflow. Adoption and deployment of health information technology systems, whether cloud-based or installed on-premises are hampered by a lack of educated and qualified labor in key markets.

Competitive Landscape

As is the case with several industries, competition in the global demand for clinical decision support systems is also fierce. In order to stand out from the crowd, key market players are focusing on creating new products, developing improved versions of existing ones, merging with others, and forming strategic alliances. Some of the latest advances include the edition of socioeconomic determinants of health and appropriate telehealth use which are just a few of the evidence-based content updates among others.

More Insights into the Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

The U.S. is expected to dominate the global clinical decision support systems market and the major key factors responsible for the growth of the region are attributed to the rising market revenue in the development of information technology in the medical sector. The use of electronic health record (EHR)-equipped clinical decision support system platforms is expected to rise in the United States throughout the healthcare industry in the next years, as reported by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC).

A significant surge in adoption is easily witnessed in areas such as pediatric healthcare (68%) and specialty industries (43%). The surging need for CDSS helps in integrating with electronic health records which are driving the market expansion in the area.

Key Segments in the Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

Product:

  • Integrated CPOE with CDSS

  • Integrated EHR with CDSS

  • Standalone CDSS

  • Integrated CDSS with CPOE & EHR

Application:

  • Drug allergy alerts

  • Drug-drug interactions

  • Clinical reminders

  • Clinical guidelines

  • Drug dosing support

  • Others

Delivery Mode:

  • Web-based Systems

  • Cloud-based Systems

  • On -premises Systems

Component:

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Services

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

