ReportLinker

Major players in the clinical decision support systems market are Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Meditech Medical Limited, Wolters Kluwer Health Inc, Zynx Health Incorporated, Elsevier B.

New York, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Decision Support Systems Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323882/?utm_source=GNW

V., IBM Watson Health, NextGen Healthcare Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Change Healthcare, Medical Information Technology Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Athena Health Care Private Limited.



The global clinical decision support systems market is expected to grow from $2.19 billion in 2021 to $2.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The clinical decision support systems market is expected to grow to $3.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.



The clinical decision support systems (CDSS) market consists of sales of clinical decision support systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that are used by nurses to facilitate decision-making through patient status as connecting evidence. Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) are computer-based programs that analyze data within electronic health records (EHRs) to provide health care providers with reminders to assist them at the point of care to implement evidence-based clinical guidelines.



The main components of clinical decision support systems are services, software, and hardware.The different models include knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge-based CDSS and involve various delivery modes such as premise and cloud-based.



The on-premise CDSS is used in-house and within an enterprise’s IT infrastructure.On-Premise clinical decision support systems software refers to the software that is installed and runs on computers in a premise or organization.



It is used in medical diagnosis, alerts and reminders, prescription decision support, information retrieval, and other applications that are employed in clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the clinical decision support systems market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the clinical decision support systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The clinical decision support systems market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides clinical decision support systems market statistics, including clinical decision support systems industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a clinical decision support systems market share, detailed clinical decision support systems market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the clinical decision support systems industry. This clinical decision support systems market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



An increase in the adoption of information systems by hospitals is expected to drive the clinical decision support systems market growth going forward.Information systems consist of the software and hardware systems that are used to collect, store, and process data.



Information systems are being adopted by healthcare facilities to promote smooth functioning and seamless clinical data flow. For instance, in 2021, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC), a US-based advisory services company, healthcare IT spending in Asia is expected to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2022. Hence, an increase in the adoption of information systems by hospitals is promoting the growth of the market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the clinical decision support systems market.Major companies operating in the clinical decision support systems market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Change Healthcare, a US-based healthcare technology company, launched a clinical decision support solution, InterQual, for evidence-based care.This includes interactive and restructured criteria to streamline workflow and artificial intelligence to drive proactive insights.



This can predict if a patient is required to be placed under observation or whether the patient requires a short-term or long-term stay.



In April 2021, Halma Plc, a UK-based technology company, acquired PeriGen Inc. for an amount of $58 million. With this acquisition, Halma Plc aimed to broaden the company’s presence in patient monitoring and assessment in the US perinatal care market and further extend its analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. PeriGen, Inc. is a US-based company that provides perinatal decision support software.



The countries covered in the clinical decision support systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323882/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



