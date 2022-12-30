Clinic Tells Patients They Have Lung Cancer Instead of 'Merry Christmas' in Text Message Mishap

Man using smartphone and typing sms

A medical practice in the United Kingdom has apologized to patients who incorrectly received a text message that suggested they have a serious form of cancer.

The Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster sent the erroneous message to those registered with the provider on Christmas Eve, according to The Telegraph and NPR.

The text message suggested that the patients had "aggressive lung cancer with metastases," and requested they fill out a benefits form for individuals with terminal illnesses, The Telegraph and the BBC reported.

Many patients were horrified upon reading the message, which was quickly followed by an apology from the "NHS-NoReply" number, according to reports.

"Please accept our sincere apologies for the previous text message sent," the second message said, according to NPR. "This has been sent in error."

The intended message was, they added, "We wish you a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

Carl Chegwin, who received one of the misleading messages, told NPR he'd never received a "Merry Christmas" from the office in the past. He added that he's been visiting the office for about three decades.

"To me, that apology, it's not even an apology," he said, according to the outlet. "It's kind of an arrogant, nonchalant, handwaving."

Chegwin was watching The Santa Clause when he received the provider's message, NPR reported. He was initially shocked by the news, but soon learned he was not the only one to receive the text — and questioned if it was a "sick joke."

"That kind of thing breaks people and drives people to despair," said Chegwin, who has vowed not to return to the practice.

Sarah Hargreaves told the BBC that she "felt sick" and "broke down" upon receiving the message while out shopping. She added that she recently had a mole removed and "was awaiting a result from a biopsy."

Hargreaves attempted to call Askern, but had a difficult time connecting with a representative.

Chris Reed, a 57-year-old property developer who also received the message about cancer, went to the office in person after struggling to connect with someone at the practice, according to The Telegram. He was later told about the mistake.

"They went from 'you've got lung cancer' to 'merry Christmas' in about an hour," he told the outlet. "Unbelievable."

It is unclear why the texts were sent en masse to Askern Medical Practice's patients.

The clinic has approximately 8,000 patients, according to the BBC.