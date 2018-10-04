Clinch scenarios for advancing to the Xfinity Playoffs' Round of 8 Four drivers will be eliminated from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs after Saturday’sBar Harbor 200 presented by Sea Watch International (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Dover International Speedway. The postseason field will be whittled from 12 to eight drivers. Only Christopher Bell has sealed a berth in the Round of 12 …

Four drivers will be eliminated from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs after Saturday’s Bar Harbor 200 presented by Sea Watch International (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Dover International Speedway. The postseason field will be whittled from 12 to eight drivers.

Only Christopher Bell has sealed a berth in the Round of 12 with a victory at Richmond Raceway in the Round of 12.

With seven spots up for grabs, here’s what the remaining contenders must do to advance to the next round (drivers listed in order of their points ranking):

Daniel Hemric – Hemric would clinch on points with 31 Points. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Matt Tifft, Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier or Ross Chastain), he would clinch with 26 Points.

Tyler Reddick — Reddick would clinch with 40 Points. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer, Matt Tifft, Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier or Ross Chastain), he would clinch with 35 Points.

Cole Custer — Custer would clinch with 47 Points. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Matt Tifft, Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier or Ross Chastain), he would clinch with 42 Points.

Matt Tifft — Tifft would clinch with 48 Points. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Elliott Sadler, Justin Allgaier or Ross Chastain), he would clinch with 43 Points.

Elliott Sadler — Sadler would clinch with 50 Points. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Matt Tifft, Justin Allgaier or Ross Chastain), he would clinch with 45 Points.

Justin Allgaier — Allgaier would clinch with 50 Points. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Matt Tifft, Elliott Sadler or Ross Chastain), he would clinch with 45 Points.

Ross Chastain — Chastain would clinch on points with 51 Points. If there is a repeat winner (or a win by Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick, Cole Custer, Matt Tifft, Elliott Sadler or Justin Allgaier), he would clinch with 47 Points.

The following drivers can clinch either with a win, or with help (none have a defined points total that would guarantee a clinch): Austin Cindric, Ryan Truex, Ryan Reed and Brandon Jones.