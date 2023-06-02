Climbers find mouse trap set on rock face ledge in Whitehorse

Climbers Ben Poudou and Benjamin Prince found a mouse trap placed on a ledge at a popular spot in Whitehorse for rock climbers. They also found traps at the bottom of the canyon. (Ben Poudou - image credit)

Two Whitehorse rock climbers came across an unexpected, and potentially dangerous, obstacle while going up a popular climbing route this week.

The pair were climbing at an area in the city known as the Rock Gardens when they found a mouse trap perched on a ledge where a climber would typically place their hand while hoisting themself up.

"I think we thought that was pretty malicious for someone to leave that there on a ledge," said Benjamin Prince, one of the climbers.

The area is a popular climbing spot in Whitehorse, as it's not far from the downtown and easily accessible. It's frequented by both experienced climbers and people new to the sport.

Prince was on one of the lower routes at the climbing area when he spotted the mouse trap. It was about three or four metres off the ground and had been engaged. He says it would have been hard to spot from below.

"And you know, it was set on an easy route where a lot of people climb," added Prince's climbing mate, Ben Poudou.

"You can, you know, have some pretty serious consequence because you are not expecting it obviously," said Poudou.

Both climbers say they can't understand why someone would want to leave a mouse trap in a spot that could hurt people.

"I have no explanation. It's pretty sad. Maybe there's some reason why, maybe this person doesn't like climbing?" Poudou said.

Prince says the pair also found more mouse traps at the bottom of the canyon before they started their climb. He said at the time, they didn't think anything of it but after discovering the trap part way up, it raised more questions.

Poudou took a photo of the trap on the ledge and is now warning other climbers in a local online forum to beware.

"I hope it's just an isolated thing," he said.