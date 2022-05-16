Climbers ascending Mount Rainier rescued by helicopter after fall into 80-foot crevasse

A pair of climbers ascending Mount Rainier last week were rescued by helicopter Friday after one fell into an 80-foot crevasse, according to the National Park Service. The hikers were stranded for about 24 hours.

The rescue took place on the south side of the mountain at an elevation of 12,200 feet, about 2,200 feet from its summit. According to a news release, the rescue operation required multiple attempts due to heavy and erratic winds. The first climber was hoisted from the Kautz Glacier surface to a U.S. Airforce Chinook helicopter, and a team of four climbing rangers from Mount Rainier National Park had to be dropped onto the mountain to save the second.

Neither of the climbers have been publicly identified.

The climbers’ trouble began Wednesday evening at about 8:10 p.m., when the party called 911 to report that poor weather had forced them to halt their ascent at 12,800 feet on the Kautz Glacier climbing route, just below the Wapowety Cleaver. According to a news release, the climbers did not initially request assistance.

Early Thursday morning, at about 7:30 a.m., the climbers were able to get moving again. According to the release, they were planning to descend via the Disappointment Cleaver Route, a route that is considered to be less difficult than Kautz Glacier, according to the National Parks Service.

But within hours, the climbers’ descent took a disastrous turn. At 10:30 a.m., the party reported that one member had fallen into a large crevasse and had sustained arm and leg injuries. According to the release, the person was able to establish cell phone contact with the national park’s dispatch and his partner on the glacier’s surface.

The climbers were not able to rescue themselves from the situation, and immediate rescue efforts weren’t possible due to terrain and weather, the parks service said.

On Friday, the USAR F Company 2-135th Chinook helicopter with the 304th Air Rescue Squadron out of Portland, Oregon attempted an early-morning rescue, but it was unsuccessful. The rescue team returned several hours later and extricated the first climber from the glacier’s surface.

That afternoon, a National Park Service contract helicopter inserted a team of four climbing rangers on the mountain at 13,000 feet. The team descended to the location of the second climber, where they accessed and removed him from the deep crevasse. The man was taken from the glacier’s surface by helicopter.