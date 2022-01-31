Climber needs rescue after 60-foot plunge into remote slot canyon, Arizona video shows

A climber was in need of rescue after he plunged 60 feet into a narrow slot canyon, Arizona rescuers said.

The 47-year-old climber was stuck Saturday, Jan. 29, in a slot canyon near the Virgin River Gorge, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post the next day.

A personal locator beacon notification was sent to the sheriff’s office, signaling a call for help. Rescuers began to head to the climber’s location, but the man was in a remote area.

Two helicopters responded to the call for help, and rescuers hiked to the man to give him first aid.

“After accessing the scene and due to the narrowness of the canyon, the (Arizona Department of Public Safety) helicopter with a Rescue Specialist from Mohave County landed and prepared to perform a one-skid egress,” Mohave County rescuers said on Facebook.

Rescuers carried the man about 100 feet to the helicopter. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials did not disclose the man’s injuries or his current condition.

The Virgin River Gorge Recreation Area is about 20 miles southwest of St. George, Utah. It mimics a smaller Grand Canyon with its mountain desert setting, the Bureau of Land Management said.

