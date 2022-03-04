Climber found dead after falling hundreds of feet in Colorado canyon, officials say

Vandana Ravikumar
·1 min read
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A climber was found dead in El Dorado Canyon after falling from a height of 300 to 400 feet, Colorado officials said in a news release.

The 48-year-old man was climbing down the back of the Bastille Wall when he fell, the release said. He was pronounced deceased by paramedics upon their arrival.

The Boulder County Communications Center received notice of the climber at 2:22 p.m. on March 3, and personnel from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group evacuated the body to the trailhead. Detectives from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the Boulder County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene, the release said.

The coroner’s office will release the climber’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, the release said. Officials do not believe his death to be suspicious in nature.

