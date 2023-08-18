I climbed the gates of Hyde Park with my trusted companion Michael Parkinson

Sir Geoffrey Boycott and Michael Parkinson were friends from their teenage years

I knew Michael Parkinson for such a long time and he was a wonderful friend and supporter.

When I was 15, I was taken to Barnsley Cricket Club by my uncle Algy. I had played at Acworth, a smaller club, but Barnsley was a big outfit in the Yorkshire League. I met Michael there, and Dickie Bird, who was the best batsman in the league and would get 50 every Saturday. Michael was a left-handed batsman, and a very good club cricketer, probably minor counties’ standard.

I started of in the second team but by the next year when I was 16 I had a few games in the first team, and got to know well Dickie and then Michael, who was five years older than me.

This was the late 1950s and by then Michael had started his journalistic career. He was not just writing in the Guardian but also doing TV in Manchester. It was a topical programme and he would often go away to do interviews. Some weeks this meant he could not play for us, but when he came back – I would get dropped for him.

He loved that, when I became pretty good, he enjoyed saying he would be picked in my place, and I would get dropped. Once when he got picked in my place he got a hundred at Harrogate. His father was there and Michael reached his hundred with a slogged six into the toilets where dad was hiding.

Years later, when I was playing for England, Michael would come to Lord’s on the Saturday and watch the game, then take me home with him to his home in Maidenhead and Bray for the Sunday, which was a rest day. Many of the England lads were from the south, and they would go home on Saturday night and come back early Monday morning. I could not go home to Yorkshire because it was too far.

I would spend the Saturday night with him, his wife Mary and his three boys. We would have cricket coaching on a Sunday morning, and then a nice Sunday lunch before he took me back to get ready for Monday morning.

Parkinson rubbed shoulders with some of cricket's greats throughout his life - Brian Smith

He made all of his boys bat left-handed, because Michael’s dad told them that lefties had a big advantage because bowlers did not like bowling across at them. It was easier for players like Maurice Leyland, the great Yorkshire and England batsman. So we were sitting there one day and Michael’s son – also named Michael – who was about nine or 10 at the time, was listening to it all with his brain turning over, and he said “grandad, if all the best batsmen are left handed, why is Geoffrey right handed?” Michael loved it. He said it was one of the few times his dad was stumped for words.

Story continues

It was Michael’s father who gave him many of the ideas for the stories he would tell. Growing up in mining communities like his in Cudworth, watching Barnsley FC, watching Yorkshire cricket, there was no TV then. Michael was clever enough to embellish them, with humour, as with his stories about Syd ‘Skinner’ Normanton, who would take the skin off your legs when he tackled you at Barnsley. He would say to the centre forward, “you can come past me, and the ball can come past me. But you’re not coming past together!”.

It was the same with Michael’s love for cinema, and he did such a brilliant job of fronting programmes on it. Cinema and Hollywood, like playing sports outdoors, were escapism for those growing up in those mining areas.

He never lost that love, nor the love for the people who took part in cinema or sport, and that was what made him so brilliant at his job. He was a true superstar. His chat show had more people watching than Match Of The Day. It is hard to believe, but true. The reason he became so brilliant at it, was that he loved the people who came on, they were his passion.

If you have a job that you love, isn’t that wonderful? So many people are unlucky, going to work and doing a job that they do not necessarily love, but still have to earn a living. Michael adored his work. His favourite movie star was Robert Mitchum, and he named his cat after him.

Michael would say to me that he treasured the chat show because he spoke to people as if you were having a conversation in his front room, and that was how it felt to be interviewed him by him too. If there’s a secret, that’s what it was, the gift to just talk to me. My wife would say to me “you get more with honey than you do with vinegar”, and it is true.

He liked the people he interviewed and he listened to what they said. Instead of just having a string of questions one to 10, he might start with No 1, but depending on the answer it might take him on another tack. He listened and moved with it, rather than having the next question he wanted to ask.

He chatted, rather than the modern day interviewer, where it is an aggressive interrogation, where they butt in, stopping the guest giving a full answer, and trying to catch them out. As the interviewer, you are not the star. The person you are interviewing is the star. That is the first rule. You get the reflected praise.

People would always ask “did you see so and so on Parkinson last night? Wasn’t it fantastic?” The skill was talking to the guests to get the best out of them, and they always felt at ease, giving him stories, funny anecdotes. It was not an interrogation, he did not set them up. He had no ego, and knew it wasn’t about him, it was about getting them to talk. They liked him and were relaxed, so they chatted.

Everybody wanted to come on. You did not get paid much – about £100. There was never haggling over fees. They wanted to come on because it was the biggest show on TV, there was no hassle and it was a nice interview. He would always take his guests for dinner afterwards.

One time we did a recording and went out for dinner. He parked his car just in Hyde Park. When we came back could see the car but there was an eight foot gate in the way. Hyde Park is enormous and it was late at night so we couldn’t go looking for an open gate.

We decided to climb over, but as we got to the top of the gate a police car came along with its light flashing as if saying “allo, allo, allo”. Can you imagine if the tabloids had got a picture of that? The biggest chat show host in Britain, a famous sportsman and the police? The officers were brilliant, they showed us to the one gate that was open. We went home laughing.

Michael never changed, across all the years we knew one another. His sense of humour stayed the same, and his love of sport, cinema and most importantly people did not change either.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.