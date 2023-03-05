Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.17

Climb Global Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CLMB) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.17 per share on 17th of March. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is around the industry average.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Climb Global Solutions' stock price has increased by 45% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Climb Global Solutions' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. However, based ont he last payment, Climb Global Solutions was earning enough to cover the dividend pretty comfortably. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 84% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 64.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Climb Global Solutions Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.64, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.68. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Climb Global Solutions has grown earnings per share at 21% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Climb Global Solutions has the ability to continue this into the future. However, lack of cash flows makes us wary of the potential for cuts in the dividend's future, even though the dividend is generally looking okay. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Climb Global Solutions in our latest insider ownership analysis. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

