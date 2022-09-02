UPDATE: Climb Channel Solutions Adds Seagate Lyve Cloud Object Storage to Complete a Frictionless Edge-to-Cloud Solution

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG), in collaboration with Seagate® Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, is expanding its cloud storage portfolio to offer Seagate Lyve™ Cloud to the channel community. Costs should not be a barrier to storing and activating data at scale in multi-cloud environments. Lyve Cloud, Seagate’s efficient, trusted, and simple S3 object storage, is designed to enable multi-cloud freedom by eliminating egress fees, API fees, and vendor lock-ins that trap data in silos.

“We’ve been working with Seagate to offer mass capacity data storage systems and Lyve Mobile data transfer service to our channel community. The efficiency, performance and savings delivered through these enterprise solutions are substantial. With the addition of Lyve Cloud, the collaboration with Seagate will be transformative to our channel partners as enterprises need a cloud storage that provides the best TCO for their data growth and works seamlessly in multi-cloud environment,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “We look forward to growing with Seagate and enabling solution providers to thrive and innovate with highly flexible, scalable and cost-competitive edge-to-cloud mass capacity infrastructure.”

From a specialized distributor of innovative solutions and a global leader in mass data storage management, the latest collaboration offers the channel a new approach to cloud storage. Predictable and reasonable costs eliminate anxiety and uncertainties which frees CIO and IT decision makers from multi-cloud headaches. This flexible and frictionless approach to data allows customers to move data into, around, and out of Lyve Cloud freely and safely without hefty egress fees, enabling true multi-cloud freedom.

“Spanning from Systems and Lyve Mobile edge storage data transfer services to Lyve Cloud object storage, Seagate provides complete edge-to-cloud, on and off-premises mass capacity infrastructure solutions to meet diverse enterprise mass storage needs,” said Jeff Fochtman, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Development at Seagate. “Through Climb Channel Solutions, Seagate extends the one-stop enterprise offerings to the channel community, adding value to a broader group of customers and partners who are ready to embrace frictionless multi-cloud environments.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group
Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

