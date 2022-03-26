Climate protests held in cities across Canada as part of global movement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change

MONTREAL — Protesters gathered in cities across Canada on Friday to denounce government inaction on fighting climate change as part of a series of worldwide environmental protests.

The events were part of the Fridays for Future movement that is inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

In Montreal, activists unfurled a red and yellow banner reading "Land Back" across the statue at the base of Mount Royal ahead of what was billed as a teach-in on decolonization and Indigenous sovereignty.

As a light rain fell, 21-year-old Ryder Cote-Nottaway, a member of the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, urged those present to protect the Earth for future generations.

He said climate change is impacting Indigenous communities' ability to practise their "traditional, ancestral, inherent rights."

"In my territory, you see a lot of forestry, clear-cutting," he said in an interview on the sidelines. "The animals, they’re going away. The rivers and waters are being polluted."

Dozens of other events were planned in cities across Canada, including Ottawa, Quebec City, Calgary and Vancouver. Other climate demonstrations were held around the world, including some 300 in Germany alone.

Attendees of the Canadian protests were there to denounce the role of colonialism and capitalism in contributing to climate change, but also more local issues, such as a $6-billion highway expansion in Ontario and the Quebec government's decision to fence in threatened caribou herds.

In Montreal, the crowd skewed young and included many students, including 19-year-old Juliana Saroop. The Dawson College student said that at times she feels "overwhelmed and paralyzed" in the face of the climate crisis, but seeing the global protests makes her feel a little more hopeful.

"There’s a big difference in individual and global change, and right now we’re trying to fight for a bigger change," Saroop said.

In Ottawa, protesters sported signs that read "Don't be a fossil fool" and "Every decision matters now." Dozens turned out to support the climate protest, including a person dressed in an oversized green dinosaur costume who posed for photos while bearing a sign that read "Don't choose extinction."

Protester Linda McCourt said she would like to see the government speed up on investing in the renewable energy sector.

"We should have done that already," she said.

Organizer Sarah Scott said she was taking part in the climate strike because she is disappointed with actions that different levels of government have taken on climate change. She said she is also concerned with the effect the Russian invasion of Ukraine is having on the climate through subsidies for the oil markets.

In British Columbia, about 150 protesters gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery and then marched a few blocks to a branch of the Royal Bank of Canada.

The group alleges RBC is one of Canada's largest fossil fuel funders. Organizer Naisha Khan said protesters are calling on the bank to divest from fossil fuels.

"Banks and financial institutions have a very large role to play in funding the climate crisis," Khan said in an interview.

"We are using the opportunity today, with the theme of 'people not profit,' to hold banks, specifically RBC, accountable for their role in funding climate chaos."

RBC said in a statement that it "believes climate change is one of the world’s most pressing issues" and it is working with governments, its clients and other stakeholders to reduce carbon emissions in line with global targets for financial institutions.

"Traditional energy sources, like fossil fuels, are still necessary to support our daily lives," RBC said.

"They are an essential bridge as we transition to, and the world develops, more sustainable sources of energy and builds the necessary infrastructure to support a greener future."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.

— With files from Erika Ibrahim in Ottawa, Brieanna Charlebois in Vancouver and The Associated Press.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Town celebrates 114 years with first in-person Strathmore Day event

    The Town of Strathmore celebrated 114 years since its incorporation as a village on March 20, hosting an outdoor event to mark the occasion. Dubbed, Strathmore Day, the occasion was proclaimed in 2021 by Strathmore town council. Due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time, last year’s event was hosted largely online. According to marketing and communications analyst, Danielle Jensen, the hope for this year, as well as years to come, is to grow Strathmore Day as a community event for people to come

  • Mi'kmaw athlete says wheelchair basketball is a way to keep being herself

    Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B. The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career. A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compe

  • Windsor man sentenced to life imprisonment over 2019 Moy Street homicide

    A Windsor man has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 12 years, over a 2019 homicide on Moy Street. Johnathon Dasilva was initially facing a charge of first-degree murder. However, during a court proceeding on Friday, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. In addition to jail time, Dasilva was also ordered to provide a DNA sample, and received a lifetime weapons prohibition, a court representative told CBC News on Friday. Dasilva was arrested on Aug. 12, 2019, thre

  • Steffen starts for US vs Mexico as Berhalter uses top lineup

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Zack Steffen was in goal as U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter used an “A” team lineup and changed five starters Thursday night for a World Cup qualifier against Mexico at Estadio Azteca. Right back DeAndre Yedlin, midfielders Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah and winger Christian Pulisic also joined the lineup. Central defenders Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman, left back Antonee Robinson, midfielder Kevin Acosta, winger Tim Weah and forward Ricardo Pepi were the holdovers from the 3-0

  • Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry found guilty in campaign probe

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was convicted Thursday of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser. A federal jury in California found the nine-term Republican guilty of one count of falsifying and concealing material facts and two counts of making false statements. Fortenberry was charged after sitting for two interviews with FBI agents who were investig

  • A day of big comebacks and early elimination at Match Play

    The format is fickle enough even before that notorious Texas wind arrived. Kevin Kisner, Mackenzie Hughes and even Sergio Garcia showed how quickly fortunes can change Thursday in the Dell Technologies Match Play. Kisner added to his record of most matches won since the move to Austin Country Club in 2016 when he poured in three birdies over the last four holes and rallied from 2 down on the back nine to beat Luke List on the final hole.

  • Bank of Canada says it is ready to act 'forcefully' to meet 2% inflation target

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada is prepared to act "forcefully" with rate hikes to return inflation to target, particularly as price pressures broaden amid tight labor markets and booming demand, a deputy governor said on Friday. Sharon Kozicki, in her first speech since joining governing council last year, also said the pace and magnitude of interest rate increases, along with the start of quantitative tightening, would be actively discussed at the central bank's April meeting. "Inflation in Canada is too high, labor markets are tight and there is considerable momentum in demand," Kozicki said, speaking via webcast to the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

  • Daniel Sorensen’s time with KC Chiefs is officially over. Here’s where he’s headed

    The Chiefs’ “Dirty Dan” era came to an official end Friday as safety Daniel Sorensen agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints. But the Chiefs also added another piece to their defense.

  • Legendary Rolling Stones to release secret shows at El Mocambo 45 years later

    A piece of rock and roll history is finally seeing the light of day, 45 years later — The Rolling Stones are set to release full recordings from the band's secret shows at Toronto's legendary El Mocambo in 1977. Long the stuff of music lore in the city, the new double CD, four-LP release captures the Stones' full set from the band's March 5 show, plus three bonus tracks from their set the night before. The new live album is set to be released on May 13. In an interview with CBC Radio's The Great

  • Canada working on getting more weapons to Ukraine, Trudeau says

    Canada is looking at ways to get more weapons into the hands of Ukrainian soldiers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday after an emergency meeting of NATO leaders. He made the commitment even though his own defence minister, Anita Anand, has acknowledged publicly that the Canadian military's stock of surplus weapons available for donation is largely depleted. "We'll continue to try and help out in the best possible way we can, and as [Ukrainian President Volodomyr] Zelensky has been aski

  • Russian defense ministry says it will focus on 'liberating' the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine as invading troops remain stalled

    The new plan appears to show Russia is scaling back its operation after being met with strong resistance in Ukraine.

  • Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs

    Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won’t apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics. Kenney says the United Conservative Party is under siege from extremist elements, including homophobes and religious bigots, seeking a hostile takeover by toppling him in an upcoming leadership review. “I am determined to ensure that such hateful, extreme and divisive voices do not find a home in this mainstre

  • Logan Mwangi: Mum lied about stepdad beating five-year-old son days before he was found dead, jurors hear

    The mother of a five-year-old boy found lifeless in a river knew his stepfather had subjected him to a brutal beating two days before he died - but did not tell police, a court heard. Logan Mwangi was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, South Wales, yards from his home in the village of Sarn, on 31 July last year. Williamson previously told police Cole was a great dad and had never been violent, jurors heard.

  • Pope presides over special prayer for Ukraine

    Pope Francis presided Friday over a special prayer for Ukraine that harkened back to a century-old prophesy, called the Fatima Prophesy, about peace and Russia. (March 25)

  • Greater Cincinnati Catholics pray for peace in Ukraine

    Prayers from around the world were offered Friday for the attack on Ukraine. For the first time in decades, Pope Francis asked the Catholic faithful to pray for those suffering.

  • Tell Vladimir Putin to pull troops out of Ukraine, Boris Johnson urges Chinese president

    Boris Johnson told Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, to urge Vladimir Putin to pull out of Ukraine during a "frank and candid" 50-minute call on Friday.

  • N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he tries to drive Ukrainians to safety

    HALIFAX — A Canadian attempting to drive Ukrainians displaced by the war to safety says Russian shelling has trapped him in the city of Chernihiv for three days as food and water supplies dwindle. Speaking Friday from a bomb shelter in the badly damaged city in northern Ukraine, Lex Brukovskiy said he feels the shelling is an immoral tactic targeting innocent people trying to escape the conflict. "It's dirty. It's unfair because what the Russian army is doing is just taking civilians hostage," s

  • Iowa teens who allegedly beat Spanish teacher to death with baseball bat charged with murder

    Snapchat messages detailing the murder ultimately led police to the teens

  • Calgary preacher arrested in Alberta border blockade gets bail

    CALGARY — A Calgary pastor has been granted bail after his arrest more than six weeks ago for his involvement with protesters at a border blockade in southern Alberta. Calgary Street Church minister Artur Pawlowski is charged with breaching an order to keep the peace and with committing mischief by inciting others to block use of public property. The charges relate to his joining a rally at a roadblock on Highway 4 outside Milk River, Alta., and later giving a speech heard on video telling prote

  • Russia's pivot to liberating Donbas could just be a 'face-saving move'

    Russia's pivot to liberating Donbas could just be a 'face-saving move'