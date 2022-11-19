Climate protester who confronted David Attenborough in Michelin-starred restaurant arrested

Sir David Attenborough - Victoria Jones/PA

A climate change protester has been arrested for trying to confront Sir David Attenborough as he dined at a Michelin-starred fish restaurant.

Emma Smart, an activist for the campaign group Animal Rebellion, allegedly caused a disturbance at the Catch at the Old Fish Market eatery in Weymouth, Dorset.

She was asked to leave the venue before being removed and detained by police.

In a statement later released by Mrs Smart, through Animal Rebellion, she said she targeted the restaurant as its "expensive menu was a symbol of excess and inequality".

Mrs Smart, 45, approached Sir David's table and tried to deliver a letter to him and have a five-minute chat about "telling the truth" about climate change.

She added: "We don't need another documentary series showing us that we are losing, some 150 species going extinct globally every single day. What we need is action."

Weymouth Marina - Christopher Jones/Christopher Jones

Sir David, 96, had spent Thursday in the harbour town of Weymouth to film a TV documentary about fishing and went to the nearby restaurant in the evening.

Mrs Smart said: "The Catch is a symbol of excess and inequality in today's world, Weymouth has average wages amongst the lowest in the UK and is at huge risk of sea level rises.

"Yet this restaurant still continues business as usual amongst the worst cost-of-living crisis many will ever experience.

"Sir David is in a unique position to tell the truth about the biodiversity crisis. He has the chance to leave a legacy of love, care, and of being the forerunner of a better world."

Dorset Police said Mrs Smart, from Weymouth, was arrested after allegedly causing a disturbance and refusing to comply with officers after they asked her to leave the restaurant.

She was charged with failing to comply with a Section 35 direction and will appear at Weymouth Magistrates' Court next month.

Animal Rebellion says it is a group calling for a plant-based food system and a mass rewilding programme.