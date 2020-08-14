Climate Point: Trouble in the Galapagos. Drilling in Alaska? And more record heat.

Welcome to Climate Point, your weekly guide to climate, energy and environment news from around the Golden State and the country. In Palm Springs, Calif., I’m Mark Olalde.

We'll get to wildfires, scorching temperatures and Beltway politics shortly, but let's start in our nation's heartland, where The Indianapolis Star reports that the state agency tasked with protecting the environment has been flooded with requests to ease up on rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the asks came from typical polluters, for example, a coal company with a history of violations, leaving the state trying to walk a fine line in granting exceptions.

And while we're talking about our great Indianapolis partners in the USA Today Network, a quick shout out to a new effort by reporters London Gibson and Sarah Bowman to answer your burning questions about the environment in that region. They're calling it the "Scrub Hub," and they've steeled themselves to answer your toughest queries and quandaries.

And now, here's some other important reporting from around the country (and world)...

MUST-READ STORIES

Fishing for trouble. China's abysmal environmental track record is no secret and neither are its international ambitions. The Guardian reports the latest twist, as a fleet of more than 200 Chinese-flagged fishing vessels is threatening the Galapagos islands, world-renowned for their biodiversity. "It was a slaughterhouse," one scientist who has been studying species around the islands told the newspaper of Asian fleets' fishing methods.

You take my breath away. Back in the U.S., Sharon Lerner reports for The Intercept on the realities of environmental racism. She dives into the confluence of COVID-19, the environment and demographics, writing that the pandemic has actually made pollution worse in some unsettling ways. In New Jersey, for example, regulators expanded permits for crematoriums to allow them to continuously operate due to such an increase in deaths. In one Newark neighborhood, this means a 24/7 stream of virus-fueled air emissions coming from five different sites.

What is pristine wilderness worth? When it comes to campaign promises, President Donald Trump has done his best to stick to his word. One promise, expanded domestic fossil fuel production, has been stymied by forces like the pandemic, but the president has a chance to achieve a "decadeslong Republican dream" in Alaskan oil and gas. The administration is expected to soon sell the first leases for drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, although there's one problem (besides climate change and habitat destruction). It appears that politicos are meddling in the scientific review process that must be completed before such a decision. Adam Federman investigates for Politico.

POLITICAL CLIMATE

View photos Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., takes the stage for a campaign rally at Morehouse College, March 24, 2019, in Atlanta. More

Breaking barriers. Win or lose, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., already checked a number of firsts when former Vice President Joe Biden selected her as his running mate. She's been blasted for being everything from not progressive enough to too progressive, so what does she mean for Democrats and their ever-shifting stance on the environment? InsideClimate News provides one interesting take on that question, writing that she's not the greenest candidate in history but that she's leaning further that way over time. Of note, Harris has promised that, if she and Biden win, she would bring her background as a prosecutor to the White House and make polluters pay while also prioritizing issues of environmental justice.