Climate Point: Buckle up, we're entering the age of super-charged weather

Climate change continues to super-charge weather events ranging from wildfires to hurricanes, and we're in the midst of both this week. Not every storm is the fault of climate change — to be clear — but a growing body of literature shows the events are made worse by factors like increasing ocean temperatures. More on Hurricane Laura next week (and more on fires later in this newsletter), but for now, there's a developing story out of Louisiana where a chemical fire at a chlorine plant erupted not long after the storm swept through the area. Here's The Times-Picayune with the story.

For our other lead story this week, an AP investigation found the Trump administration wrote something of a blank check for polluters during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of sites, including oil and gas facilities, were allowed to ignore regulations like those mandating toxic emissions monitoring.

View photos Hurricane Laura spins in the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 26. More

Too hot to handle. The USA Today network's Climate Collision series continues its exploration of how climate change is already here and already impacting our everyday lives. Debra Utacia Krol reports for The Arizona Republic that temperatures are reaching deadly levels in Phoenix, in Arizona and around the country, and the number of heat-related fatalities is growing. "The death toll rises in a way that would drive dramatic headlines if tied to a single weather event. Hurricane landfalls typically claim far fewer lives," she writes.

The cost of appropriation. For the Goop-adherents, the yoga practitioners and the Instagramers, white sage has become an oft-burned and "smudged" plant. But the practice, which came from Native American communities, has led to a boom in an illicit poaching market centered in Southern California. Kimon de Greef investigates for Vice.

Oil, we're going down swinging. In a striking example of fossil fuels' diminishing power, Exxon Mobil was one of several companies dropped from the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The oil supermajor was the world's largest company only nine years ago, but it was booted to make room for tech companies, The Dallas Morning News reports.

Coal is a dinosaur. As I've written before, the American coal industry is on its way out the door. Energy News Network and WyoFile have been exploring what this means for coal-dependent communities around the country in a series called Transition in Coal Country. In the most recent installment, they take us to the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, where the idea of a just transition still remains that far out of reach.

View photos Retired coal miners, many of whom are suffering from black lung disease, cheer while senators and United Mine Workers of America representatives speak at a protest for health benefits on Capitol Hill in 2019. More

