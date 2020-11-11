Climate heroes: the countries pioneering a green future

While the world must wait to see whether US president-elect Joe Biden can fulfil his election promise of a $2tn Green New Deal, nations elsewhere in the world are setting carbon-neutral targets and pushing ahead with mega-programmes to cut emissions, create jobs and reduce energy prices. Here are some of the regional frontrunners.

Europe: Spain

Under the coalition of its socialist prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, Spain has picked up the pace from a jog to a run in its break from fossil fuels this year, and is now one of the countries leading the European pack.

Last week, the government was the latest to announce plans to go carbon neutral by 2050 and it is undergoing one of the fastest shifts away from coal the world has seen.

Over the coming three years, Spain has committed €27bn to green energy spending – a downpayment on the €750bn investment it forecasts will be needed to fund the move away from fossil fuels. The decarbonisation strategy envisages a 90% reduction in emissions, the reforestation of 20,000 hectares and the recovery of 50,000 hectares of wetlands. Renewable power, meanwhile, will rise from 20% of the energy mix to 97%.

Action is already under way. In May, the cabinet approved a draft law on climate change, which outlined more ambitious goals than the EU at the time on renewables and energy efficiency. The bill would ban new coal, oil and gas extraction projects and end direct fossil fuel subsidies.

Spain is also shutting down 69% of its coal-fired power plants this year and next – a pace of decommissioning not seen anywhere else in the world. Last year, Spain installed more new onshore wind than any other country in Europe.

Far from being a drain on employment and economy, the Spanish government says its decarbonisation plan will increase the workforce by 1.6%. But the country will have to convince investors that its legal framework is more stable this time than during the “solar garden” bubble that followed subsidy promises in 2007. When those were abolished, confidence in the sector took at hit along with jobs.

The ecological transition minister, Teresa Ribera, predicts the country will go well beyond the 2030 targets set by the European commission and has promised to push for still more ambitious policies in Spain and elsewhere in Europe.

This is part of a broader trend. In Europe, renewables have generated more power than coal for the first time this year. The European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has said she wants Europe to be the world’s first carbon-neutral continent. Over the next 10 years, the commission forecasts investment of at least €1tn to achieve this goal, including a quarter of the EU budget. This month, the European parliament voted in favour of climate neutrality by 2050 and 60% cuts in emissions by 2030 (compared with 1990 levels). Further progress has been seen in individual countries, including Denmark, Germany, France and (outside the EU) Britain.

Asia: South Korea

Four years after being labelled the world’s biggest carbon villain, South Korea has bid to be one of the heroes this year with a $61bn Green New Deal and a commitment to go carbon neutral by 2050.

President Moon Jae-in has moved to end South Korea’s dependence on coal and create green jobs as his party promised in April’s successful election campaign for the national assembly.

