UK climate plan - live: Boris Johnson’s ‘green industrial revolution’ labelled ‘inadequate’

(Getty)

Boris Johnson’s new 10-point climate action plan, which he launched on Tuesday evening, has been labelled “inadequate”, with some critics suggesting responses to the emergency have been stronger in European countries such as France and Germany.

Green Party co-leader Sian Berry tweeted to say the strategy was “inadequate”, and shadow secretary of state for energy and climate change, Ed Miliband, said: “The funding in the government's long-awaited 10-point plan doesn't remotely meet the scale of what’s needed … it pales in comparison to the tens of billions committed by France and Germany”.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is being called out for handing one of the Democratic Party’s top recipients of fossil fuel industry money a top White House position - focusing in part on climate issues.

Representative Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Louisiana, has received about £256,500 from donors in the oil and gas industry in his time. He has also repeatedly broken with Democrats on major climate and environmental votes.