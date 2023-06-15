Climate change: Y Bryn wind farm aids net zero aim - developer

Some turbines on the site would be among the UK's highest, at up to 250m (820ft)

A new onshore wind farm could help Wales move towards its net zero target by 2050, say developers.

But some local people called the Y Bryn plan between Port Talbot and Maesteg a "blight on the landscape".

The plan, first proposed in 2021, now includes 18 turbines up to 250m (820ft), rather than the original 26.

The Welsh government has committed to carbon reduction and set a target of net zero emissions no later than 2050.

The proposed turbines would be among the tallest in the UK. In comparison, the highest building in Wales is The Tower in Swansea at 107m (351ft).

The plans are now out for public consultation once again, but local opposition groups said they were worried about the size and number of turbines.

Campaigner Phil Morgan said: "My daughter is fifth generation here.

"It's a healthy place, I spend a lot of time walking and foraging in this area and it would be a shame to see it basically clear felled and dug up for these follies, these white elephants."

Rhodri Williams, who is part of the local residents' action group, said the area was already making a contribution towards the net zero target.

"We have more than our fair share of wind farms around this area," he said.

"They should be looking at offshore because that's where the greatest potential is and offshore turbine can produce twice as much energy as an onshore turbine.

"It's a quick fix here and we're being used as a dumping ground for our neighbours' energy needs."

Delyth Keating fears for the effect on tourism in the area

Another resident, Delyth Keating, said she was concerned that the turbines would have an impact on a growing tourism industry.

"We're a world mountain bike area - they come from far and wide," she said.

"People actually travel here and stay in the local area. If we haven't got access to the mountain, which we will be denied access to during building, people are just going to stop coming here and find somewhere else to go, so local business will lose out."

But Sara Powell, for the developer, Coriolis Energy, said: "Onshore windfarms have such an important part to play in making sure we reach our targets of net zero that we can't ignore it.

"We have very ambitious targets and electricity demand will double in next few years so we have to address this."

The developer also argued that the local community would benefit from the wind farm offering opportunities for employment.

It also has an agreement with a number of local groups which it said would help deliver millions of pounds worth of contributions to nearby communities.

Objectors to the wind farm have made their feelings known in the area

One of these, Awel Aman Tawe (AAT), is a community energy charity which has developed and operates two community-owned wind turbines in Pontardawe, in the Swansea Valley.

Its manager Daniel McCallum said it was important to look at wind power where feasible and such sites as Y Bryn "are vital for us to develop our own energy security which means Wales has to produce its own electricity".

In the village of Bryn, residents opposing the development said they hear the argument about green energy and were aware of the need for renewables, but they still worried about their wildlife and the local environment.

"Why not put them out into sea, on the Swansea barrage?" says resident Dianne Thomas

Dianne Thomas, whose bungalow overlooks the site, said: "Do we need wind farms when there are alternatives?

"Why not put them out into sea, on the Swansea barrage? Why put them in a little village where we are going to see them, and hear them and I believe could have a tremendous impact on our mental health, which is most important."

The developer said that once the statutory consultation is completed a full planning application could be made before the end of the year.

A Welsh government spokesperson said: "We need a range of technologies, at different scales, to meet our future electricity needs as we move towards a net zero energy system.

"Onshore and offshore wind are cost-effective options to generate electricity and have a clear role to play."

The spokesperson said the Welsh government wanted Wales "at the forefront of marine renewable energy".