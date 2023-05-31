Climate change wreaks havoc on public health, says HKPR official

Climate change is a public health priority.

Sue Shikaze, an environmental health promoter at the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge Public Health Units, told board of health members May 18 that something that affects the environment affects its population.

“We’re still in a position to do something about climate change,” she said. “Linking it to health is a real opportunity. Often, climate change gets framed as strictly an environmental concern.

“If you’re an environmentalist, you know that what affects the environment also affects us. But not everybody makes that sort of connection.”

In Ontario, the public health standards recently highlighted public health boards’ responsibility to assess climate change’s health impacts at their respective local level.

To that end, the work at HKPR has been broken down into two phases, she said.

The first phase that began in 2018 comprises a climate change health vulnerability and adaptation assessment.

It identified six climate hazards: extreme temperatures, extreme weather and natural events, vector-borne diseases, safe food and water, air quality, and solar ultraviolet radiation exposure.

Vector-borne diseases refer primarily to West Nile virus and Lyme disease.

“The purpose of the Phase 1 assessment really is to understand the current situation and identify who is most vulnerable,” Shikaze said. “As we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, it affects everyone but it doesn’t affect everyone in the same way.”

Climate change is the same way, she said.

Understanding the situation locally means getting a handle on the “current burden of illness and how that might be affected by changes we might see in the climate,” she said.

Shikaze said vulnerability is a function of three factors: exposure, sensitivity, and an individual’s adaptive capacity.

“Together, those three things contribute to vulnerability,” Shikaze said. “And our role at public health is to be aware of who is most exposed and sensitive and try to build their adaptive capacity through the work that we do.”

People likely to be impacted more significantly includes the elderly, children, indigenous peoples, people with mental illnesses and pre-existing health conditions such as asthma or health disease and such. People who are pregnant, live in poverty, or work and play outside are included in that group.

“I think it’s also important to recognize that some of these categories overlap,” she said.

In the HKPR region, she said we can expect our climate to get warmer, wetter, and wilder.

“And that’s really true not just here but across the county, around the world,” Shikaze said.

Expect more daily summer temperatures to exceed 30-degrees Celsius.

Trends have shown that Lyme disease cases have been on the rise. Ultraviolet radiation is a carcinogen. Mental health-wise, climate change causes anxiety in people about what the future will be like.

“We will continue to see increases in these health impacts in HKPR unless, as a community, as a county, as a sort of world community, we change our climate trajectory,” Shikaze said. “We also require effective adaptation now because we are seeing these climate impacts now.”

One of the next steps for the crowd at HKPR is to develop a climate change adaptation plan that will get deeper into what sort of action is needed in public health to build climate resilience in the local population, she said.

