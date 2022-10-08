Climate change: World aviation agrees 'aspirational' net zero plan

Rowenna Hoskin and Matt McGrath - BBC News Climate and Science
·4 min read
airline
airline

The world has finally agreed on a long-term plan to curb carbon emissions from flying.

At a meeting in Montreal, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), pledged to support an "aspirational" net zero aviation goal by 2050.

The plan, seen as a compromise by many, was accepted by the 193 countries who are members of ICAO.

However green groups say the deal is weak and not legally binding.

When the world came together in Paris in 2015 to agree on a long-term plan to tackle climate change, two key industries were missing - aviation and shipping.

The airline industry contributes around 2.5% of global carbon emissions, but scientists believe it has a much higher impact on climate change than this figure suggests.

This is because of the multiple impacts of flying including the altitudes planes fly at and the effects of contrails - the water-vapour trails produced by engines.

US Special Presidential envoy on climate change, John Kerry, welcomed the deal.

In a tweet he said: "Thrilled to see international aviation commit at @icao 41st Assembly to a sustainable future with a long-term climate goal... to help put aviation on the path to net zero by 2050."

air planes
Covid saw a global fall off in air travel

While it is not a global regulator of the airline industry, ICAO is the UN body that promotes co-operation among member states on air transport. It cannot impose rules on countries, but national governments usually abide by what is agreed at ICAO meetings.

The air transport industry has been under increasing pressure from consumers and scientists to try to find ways to decarbonise air travel for several years, with limited success.

At the ICAO triennial assembly in Montreal, member states finally agreed to support a net zero target for 2050, despite grumbles from China and Russia.

The UK was one of the first countries to include aviation emission in their climate targets in 2021 and helped launch the International Aviation Climate Ambition Coalition at COP26.

They've been amongst 56 countries pushing for an ambitious deal in Montreal.

"This week, members of the International Civil Aviation Organisation agreed to a collective goal of net zero international aviation by 2050 - a historic milestone, not just for the future of flying, but for the wider international commitment to achieve net zero," said Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

"It represents years of tireless work by the UK and its partners to lead the world towards a clean future for all."

However, environmentalists have major reservations about the agreed resolutions.

"You shouldn't be fooled by the results of this assembly. This isn't going to solve aviation's problem," said Jo Dardenne of campaign group Transport & Environment.

"The only way we're going to solve it is to stop burning kerosene. The way that you stop burning kerosene is by pricing kerosene more effectively and investing in alternative solutions."

At the meeting countries also agreed on changes to a scheme that would deal with a large part of the future emissions from airlines through a system of carbon offsets.

Offsetting is a process where companies or individuals buy carbon credits from schemes such as forestry plantations to cancel out carbon emissions from activities like flying.

airplane
airplane

ICAO has now agreed that airlines will use the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Under the scheme airlines would agree a baseline year and all future emissions above the level of that period would have to be offset.

Initially they had planned to use an average of flying emissions in 2019 and 2020 - but the onset of the Covid pandemic saw air transport decline rapidly.

While campaigners were delighted with the prospect of a low baseline that would have forced airlines to offset far more of their emissions, the industry baulked.

After discussions in Montreal the threshold has now been set as 85% of 2019 carbon emissions, allowing a higher level of carbon dioxide pollution before airlines must purchase offsets.

trees
Planting trees is one of the most common methods of offsetting carbon emissions

In previous analysis, campaigners found that CORSIA would add just €2.40 to the price of a long-haul flight in 2030 to offset passenger's emissions.

They now say that the scheme agreed in Montreal will only cover 22% of future emissions in 2030.

Supporters of the agreement believe that as well as offsetting, airlines will now speed up the development of greener jet fuels, and other technical improvements to decarbonise flying.

"A goal is better than nothing but it is up to member states now to implement the proper regulations," said Jo Dardenne.

"Once this target is there, even if it is non-binding, politically it still forces member states to be ambitious in their climate plans."

Latest Stories

  • Redcar: 30 tonnes of recycling rejected in one month

    The equivalent of a year's worth of blue box waste from 100 homes was rejected last month.

  • Eurovision 2023: Liverpool beats Glasgow to be song contest host city

    Glasgow loses out as the UK prepares to stage the song contest next May on behalf of Ukraine.

  • Hunter-gatherer rest stop uncovered in Cairngorms

    Archaeologists hope analysis will confirm what they believe to be a Mesolithic site in Glen Dee.

  • Families separated at border push back on new evaluations

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Parents suing after being separated from their children at the U.S-Mexico border are pushing back against a Justice Department effort to require additional psychological evaluations to measure how much the U.S. policy traumatized them, court documents show. The effect of the Trump-era policy that was maligned as inhumane by political and religious leaders worldwide has been unusually well-documented, and it’s unfair to require parents to undergo another round of testing now, at

  • UN experts: Egypt hinders civil society role in COP27

    CAIRO (AP) — A group of United Nations-appointed experts on Friday criticized the Egyptian government for imposing a wave of restrictions that jeopardize the “safety and full participation” of individuals and organizations wishing to attend the international climate summit in the Arab country next month. Egypt’s poor human rights record has come under renewed international scrutiny ahead of its hosting of the global COP27 summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Since taking office in 20

  • Uvalde suspends school police force after mass shooting

    The move comes after parents of the victims camped outside school offices in protest.

  • Tomato harvest in the Leamington area the best anyone can remember, industry says

    This year's crop of processing tomatoes is the best anyone in the business has seen in recent memory, and growers and processors alike are thrilled. "We're probably looking at maybe 15 per cent above our expectations," said Highbury Canco CEO Sam Diab. "This harvest is our best on record so far as Highbury, definitely since 2014. Some might say one of the best that we've had in this facility's history." The drier conditions this summer made for the best quality and quantity of tomatoes and the l

  • UN expert says Japan should do more for Fukushima evacuees

    TOKYO (AP) — A United Nations human rights expert urged Japan's government on Friday to provide evacuees from the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster with more support, including housing, jobs and other needs, regardless of whether they fled forcibly or not. Wrapping up an investigation of the evacuees' human rights conditions, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary said Japan has adequate laws to protect internally displaced people. They include a nuclear disaster compensation law that requires the plant operator

  • India tourism: How 'revenge travel' saved the industry

    Industry experts say the pandemic offered Indians an opportunity to explore their own country.

  • Train strikes: Passengers told to avoid travel on Saturday

    The latest strike means only one in five trains will run, with services starting late and finishing early.

  • Early data indicates Idaho wolf population is holding steady

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho's wolf population appears to be holding steady despite recent changes by lawmakers that allow expanded methods and seasons for killing wolves, the state’s top wildlife official said Thursday. Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever told lawmakers on the Natural Resources Interim Committee that preliminary data on human-caused and natural wolf mortality looks similar to three previous years. He also said the agency is using changes in wolf hunting laws th

  • 'Baby Boom!': Australian Safari Park Welcomes a Stampede of New Arrivals

    An Australian safari park is celebrating a “baby boom”, welcoming what it called a stampede of new arrivals over the past week.A Przewalski’s horse foal, an emu and a zebra foal were all born at Monarto Safari Park within the past seven days, Zoos South Australia said in a press release.Those new arrivals join two giraffe calves, five addax calves, five eland calves, two cheetah cubs, four greater bilby joeys, one spotted hyena, and three African lion cubs which were also born at Monarto recently.The director of the park, Peter Clark, said: “Spring is definitely here! Even the native animals around the park, like our resident emus, have had little ones running around."Clark said more than 70 percent of species at the park are threatened in the wild. “It is incredibly special to see their numbers thriving,” he said. Credit: Zoos South Australia via Storyful

  • Is BCE or Enbridge a Better Buy for Passive Income?

    BCE and Enbridge offer attractive dividend yields. Is one a better buy for TFSA passive income? The post Is BCE or Enbridge a Better Buy for Passive Income? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Cookbook looks back at dynamic Popeyes founder and his food

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana is known for delivering food with big, bold flavor. The same can be said for the founder of the Popeyes fried chicken empire, who put spicy chicken, red beans and dirty rice on the national map and whose story is outlined in a new book, “Secrets of a Tastemaker: Al Copeland, The Cookbook.” Copeland's son Al Copeland Jr. said he and authors Chris Rose and Kit Wohl tried to capture the “real life and times of Al Copeland" in the book released last month. The elder Cope

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.