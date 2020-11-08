Climate change: A tale of frequent fliers and weird electricity

A 10-point plan aimed at putting the UK on track for a zero emissions economy is due to be unveiled by the prime minister in the coming weeks.

Boris Johnson's previous speeches on climate change have given the impression the problem can largely be solved by technology - a flash of nuclear, a gust of hydrogen, a blast of offshore wind, a dollop of carbon capture and storage.

But a government spokesperson told BBC News we'll all need to "work together and play our part".

And experts warn the issue's phenomenally complicated - presenting challenges never seen before.

Tackling climate change, they say, will need action right across society and the economy - with a host of new incentives, laws, rules, bans, appliance standards, taxes and institutional innovations.

Let's examine a few of the issues...

Weird electricity

Engineers fitting solar panels to a roof at Silvertown Solar Village, Docklands, London UK

Few of the UK's challenges are as complex or weirdly wonderful as the future electricity system, in which millions of generators and users of power will trade with each other via the internet.

Already hundreds of thousands of sites are generating energy - from householders with a single rooftop solar panel to mighty Drax power station, in North Yorkshire, with its controversial wood-burners, to giant wind farms floating at sea.

It's a far cry from the 1990s when power was delivered on a simple grid dominated by a few dozen coal-fired plants

In the coming years, millions of people will want to sell the power they're generating on their roofs.

We'll need extra electricity because cars will run on batteries, and homes will be heated by heat pumps (which run like fridges in reverse to suck out warmth from the soil or the air). They don't pollute, unlike gas boilers.

A charging plug connects an electric vehicle (EV) to a charging station on August 17, 2017 in London

But that's not the end of the story.

Yes, electric cars will increase demand - but they'll also increase energy storage. Smart car batteries will be programmed to charge themselves when electricity's cheapest, in the middle of the night.

The cars can then store the power and sell it back to the grid at a profit when it's needed, at tea time. In other words, owning a car might actually make you money.

And here's another chunk of weirdness. Smart washing machines can already turn themselves on to take advantage of cheap, off-peak electricity.

You'll save even more money by allowing an invisible hand to briefly switch off your well-insulated smart freezer to save power at a time of peak demand.

That'll help save your energy firm generating more electricity, so you'll get paid a little for it. It's called Demand Management.

But how will these millions of generators, users, avoiders and storers of power manage to trade with each other? How will electricity systems cope with this level of brain-shredding complexity?

Guy Newey from the think tank Energy Systems Catapult, warns: "There are immense opportunities in our energy future.

"But thinking through the unbelievable complexity is a really tough challenge - and it's not clear that anyone or any organisation in the UK has the responsibility of doing that."

Rules for a zero-carbon future

One thing that's crystal clear is that the UK's carbon-free future will need rules.

EU standards on appliances like fridges and vacuum cleaners are an unsung energy success story. They oblige manufacturers to make goods that do a task with less energy.

It means that although the price of electricity has gone up, consumer bills have fallen, because they're using less.

