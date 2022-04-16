Climate change: 'We're making wine in Norway'

Ruth Alexander - BBC News
·5 min read

Norwegian winemaker Bjørn Bergum talks to his grapevines.

"You have to have a connection with them. When I woke up this morning, there was 3cm of snow. I was saying to them: 'Don't be afraid - it will be nice in the afternoon.'"

Perhaps Bjørn's plants do need a little extra encouragement; they're growing at 61 degrees north of the equator - far outside the 30-50 degrees latitude traditionally considered optimum for wine production.

But climate change is pushing vineyards further north and south towards the poles.

The trends are absolutely clear, according to Dr Greg Jones, a climatologist who specialises in grape production and wines and is himself the owner of a winery, Abacela, in Oregan in the US.

"A lot of our cool climate limits have changed. They've gone further north in the northern hemisphere, and further south in the southern hemisphere.

Slinde Vineyard, which Bjorn runs with his partner Halldis, is at the furthest reaches of these new limits. Positioned by the Sognefjord, Norway's longest and deepest fjord, the vines grow on slopes which catch the sun while facing snow-capped mountains.

Bjørn remembers the fjord freezing over in winter during his childhood, but he says that never happens now. He's noticed other changes in the weather over the years.

"I can see when it's raining, it's raining more, but when it's warm, it's warmer too."

While he worries about the state of the planet and in own country, he acknowledges that, as a wine producer, climate change is working in his favour.

That said, it is still a challenge to produce wine this far north.

Bjørn says it takes a particular kind of hard work and dedication.

"I do everything for my 2,700 babies. I'll stay up in the night if I need to, to help them to survive if a frost is coming."

He works with a variety of grapes to create blends that have tropical notes and a minerality that he says comes from the clay soil.

White wine - stock image
White wine - stock image

A secret ingredient is the special quality of the light this far north.

"We have got a lot of light here. That's our advantage. And we have chilly nights. And we have also got the sun from the reflections from the fjord into the steep hillside.

"So the grapes, the leaves, take up a lot of aromas and absorb them into the skin and we take them out again, to make nice wines."

But it's not easy convincing everyone that Norwegian wine is worth sampling, Bjørn says.

"We have got some people telling us: 'Don't tell anyone, but I have never tasted a wine like this. It's really good - maybe the best I've ever tasted.'

"But they don't dare to tell it when they go back to Germany or other countries because I think they want to mingle with the society within wines, and then it's not very good to tell they've tasted a really good Norwegian wine."

Having won gold medals in Norwegian wine competitions Bjørn is keen to try for some international medals, but says he suspects he'll only stand a chance if the judging is blind.

"If they knew the wine came from Norway, they would probably not taste it at all. But when it's blind tasting they have to taste it and you will get what you deserve, I think."

Bjørn and Halldis plan to go commercial this year. It's early days and they still have a lot to prove, but Bjørn believes they're forging a whole new wine-making frontier in Norway - with five growers existing within a 20km radius.

"We have now established a winegrowing team here in Sognefjord. It's only 20,000 vines, but it's starting up and I think within five or 10 years, we will probably have a little wine district."

But while climate change may be providing an opportunity for producers in previously unchartered territory, it's providing a serious challenge for those in many of the world's more established wine-making regions.

"I did an analysis of 25 of the top places in the world, growing grapes, looking at their long term historical temperature data," says Dr Jones "And every single place warmed during their growing season. And during the winters, there were no places that were not warming, there were no places that were cooling."

In Bordeaux, this changing climate is palpable, according to the owner of Chateau George 7 in Fronsac, Sally Evans.

"We've had three spring frosty periods in the last five years since I've been here. And before that, probably they hadn't had one for 20 or 30 years. So these extreme climatic events seem to be more and more common. And that is what is difficult."

She says global rising temperatures can also be tasted in a glass of wine.

"When you've got warmer temperatures, the fruit ripens and there's a lot more sugar in the grapes, which gives you higher alcohol when you ferment. The alcohol in wine probably has increased by about two degrees over the last 30 years.

"The sun and the warmth also impacts the acidity of the wine. You need the acidity for the freshness and the overall balance."

Hot, dry summers can also impair the flavour of the fruit, she says.

The Bordeaux wine region has introduced new grape varieties which are more suited to these conditions, but Sally says they will take a generation to grow and mature.

In the meantime, she says winemakers are adapting - pruning late to avoid Spring frosts and managing the leaf canopy to shade grapes from the hot sun.

And she says consumers and producers alike will have to accept that some established wines will have a different character in the future.

"What is typical in 30 years may not be worse, in terms of quality - it may even be better - but it may not be the same profile as a wine now."

Climate change means producers need to adapt to survive, she says.

"I think we'll be seeing in the next five or 10 years, just how that is impacting people and their livelihoods here in Bordeaux.

Listen to the latest edition of The Food Chain for more on the impact of climate change on wine producers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nigeria's Chibok girls: Why was this former captive treated differently?

    Hassana Adamu speaks to the BBC about feeling neglected on the eighth anniversary of the kidnappings.

  • Russia says its forces clear most of Mariupol, strike Kyiv suburb

    KYIV/LVIV/MARIUPOL, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia said its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol and only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remained inside a steelworks in the besieged southern port on Saturday, as missile strikes hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities. Moscow's claim to have all but taken control of Mariupol, scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified. It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the Feb. 24 invasion.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Arizona Coyotes vs. the Calgary Flames (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provi

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • 'I can attack anybody': Pascal Siakam on offensive game

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his matchup with the 76ers, how transition becomes more difficult and the James Harden-Joel Embiid pick and roll.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Former NHL pest Sean Avery causes fuss in New York courtroom

    Sean Avery stayed on brand during his appearance in court this week.