Climate change: Is the UK on track to meet its net zero targets?

Offshore wind turbines

The UK has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. Net zero means a country takes as much of these planet-warming gases - such as carbon dioxide - out of the atmosphere as it puts in.

In March, the government released a new net zero strategy, after a court ruled its previous plan did not contain enough detail about how its climate targets would be met.

But the government's independent advisers, the Climate Change Committee (CCC), have called the UK's efforts "worryingly slow".

The cost of delivering net zero - and who pays for it - has sparked a political debate. The CCC estimates it will require an extra £50bn of investment per year, by 2030.

What progress is being made?

Power generation cross-head

The UK has been successful in cutting carbon emissions from electricity generation so far. These have fallen by around three-quarters since 1990.

This is due to a declining use of fossil fuels - coal, oil and gas - for electricity.

Meanwhile the proportion of electricity generated by renewables - like wind and solar - has grown to around 40% in the last few years, up from just over 10% a decade ago.

How the sources of electricity generation within the UK have changed, 1996-2022. Key trends are the declining use of coal, sustained use of natural gas and growth of wind and solar. [August 2023]

The government has pledged that all of the UK's electricity will come from low carbon sources (renewables and nuclear) by 2035.

The government plans to increase offshore wind capacity five-fold by 2030, increase solar power capacity five-fold by 2035, and approve up to eight new nuclear reactors.

However, reports by the CCC, the National Audit Office and a cross-party group of MPs have warned that the UK risks missing its target, without clearer planning and much faster action.

New fossil fuel projects cross-head

Despite the push for more renewable energy, the government is granting 100 oil and gas production licences for the North Sea.

It says it wants to reduce the UK's reliance on imported energy - such as gas - from "hostile states" and says some fossil fuels will still be needed when net zero is reached.

Story continues

But the CCC says investing in renewables would be a better way to reduce reliance on imports and bring bills down for consumers.

It says the expansion of fossil fuel production "is not in line with net zero".

The UK still relies heavily on fossil fuels for its total energy needs. Total energy use includes electricity, but also things like petrol cars and gas heating.

How the sources of energy use within the UK have changed, 1996-2022. Key trends are the declining use of coal, sustained use of natural gas and oil and growth of wind and solar. [August 2023]

Heating and buildings cross-head

Buildings account for about 17% of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, mainly due to burning fossil fuels for heating.

The government has committed to installing 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028 to replace gas boilers.

Heat pumps use electricity rather than gas, and are around three times more efficient than a boiler. The government is offering grants of £5,000 to help homeowners in England and Wales install a heat pump.

In 2022, around 70,000 heat pumps were installed in the UK, leaving the government's 600,000 target "significantly off track", according to the CCC.

The UK has some of the least energy-efficient homes in Europe. Insulation is one of the most effective ways to reduce emissions from housing.

The government has introduced the Great British Insulation Scheme to help insulate around 300,000 of the poorest-performing homes but the CCC says it needs to go further.

Cars, buses, trains and bikes cross head

Transport (not including aviation and shipping) accounted for just under a quarter of UK emissions in 2022, making it the largest emitting sector.

The government says no new fully petrol and diesel cars will be sold from 2030.

By 2028, it wants 52% of car sales to be electric. In 2022, nearly 17% of car sales were electric. This is ahead of schedule, according to the CCC.

Fully electric and hybrid car sales have begun to grow more quickly in the last few years, although petrol sales remain higher. [June 2023]

The government wants 300,000 publicly-accessible charging points for electric cars by 2030.

The number of public charging points increased to around 37,000 in 2022 - up by nearly a third from 2021. But the rate of deployment will have to rise further, the CCC says.

The government has allocated nearly £300m for up to 1,400 zero-emission buses through regional schemes, but the CCC says it needs to confirm when it will end the sale of diesel buses.

The government aims to remove all diesel-only trains by 2040, but the CCC says it needs a clearer plan to achieve this.

Overall, the CCC says there has been "little progress" switching to lower carbon modes of travel, such as public transport and active travel, to reduce car demand.

Flights and shipping cross-head

Flying makes up about 7% of overall UK emissions, and shipping about 3%.

The UK has a strategy for delivering net zero aviation by 2050.

It has been criticised for relying too much on technologies such as sustainable fuels and zero emissions aircraft that do not yet exist.

As a result, the CCC says that the government should be looking at how to manage demand rather than allowing it to grow - for example addressing private jet use and providing lower cost rail travel.

It says there should be no net airport expansion across the UK.

Progress has also been slow to establish a strategy to decarbonise shipping, the CCC says.

Food cross-head

Agriculture and land use produce 11% of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions.

The government released its food strategy in June 2022, but the CCC criticised it for failing to deliver action to drive down emissions from agriculture at the required scale or pace.

It has also been criticised for not doing more to encourage a switch to a more sustainable diet - eating plant-based foods, for example.

Meat consumption in the UK has been falling though - down 17% in the last decade.

In February 2023, the government released details of its long-awaited environmental land management schemes for England, replacing the EU common agricultural policy.

The schemes mean farmers can apply for public money to support activities that benefit the environment.

Trees and peatlands cross-head

Trees and peatlands play important roles in removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

UK forest cover is 13%, among the lowest in Europe.

The government has a target to plant 30,000 hectares of trees a year by 2025.

Chart showing the number of new trees being planted in the UK

However, annual UK tree planting has not risen above 15,000 hectares since 2001.

The UK forestry body has warned that there is "zero chance" of the UK meeting its target.

It is estimated that only around 20% of UK peatlands are in a near-natural state, including only 1.3% in England.

These damaged peatlands are responsible for around 5% of the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, whereas healthy peatlands would take up carbon dioxide.

The government aims to restore around 29,000 hectares of peatland a year across England, Scotland and Wales by 2025. But current levels are less than half this, leaving peatland restoration "significantly off track", the CCC says.

Hydrogen cross-head

Hydrogen is a low-carbon fuel that could be used for transport, heating, power generation or energy storage.

The government says it considers hydrogen to be a critical part of future energy security and decarbonisation. It wants to have a 10GW hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

The industry is in its infancy, and the government admits it will need "rapid and significant scale-up" in the coming years.

The government has promised a decision on the role of hydrogen in heating by 2026, but the CCC says this delay is holding back potential investment.

In March 2023 the government announced the first winning projects from the £240m Net Zero Hydrogen Fund.

Carbon capture and storage cross-head

The ability to capture carbon before it is released - or take it out of the atmosphere and store it - will be important if the UK is to reach net zero.

The government is aiming to capture and store between 20 and 30 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030.

The Chancellor recently announced £20bn in investment in carbon capture over the next 20 years, and several projects have been announced.

But the technology is still emerging and is expensive, and can only capture a portion of emissions.

Industry cross-head

Industrial emissions represent about 14% of the UK total.

The government aims to cut emissions from manufacturing by about two-thirds by 2035.

It has a scheme to cap the amount of emissions allowed by individual sectors each year, reducing that amount over time.

But the scheme risks companies shifting production to other countries and therefore not actually reducing their emissions. Small facilities, representing around 40% of industrial emissions, are not included in the scheme.

The government is also under pressure to respond to the green investment packages announced by the US and EU over the past year.

BBC Verify logo

What do you want BBC Verify to investigate?