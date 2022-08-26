Climate change: Russia burning huge amounts of gas, puzzling experts

Matt McGrath - Environment correspondent
·4 min read

As Europe's energy costs skyrocket, Russia is burning off large amounts of natural gas, according to analysis shared with BBC News.

Experts say that the gas would previously have been exported to Germany.

They say the plant, which is near the border with Finland, is burning an estimated $10m (£8.4m) worth of gas every day.

Scientists are also worried that soot from the burn will impact Arctic ice.

The analysis by Rystad Energy indicates that around 4.34 million cubic metres of gas are being burned by the flare every day.

It is coming from a new liquified natural gas (LNG) plant at Portovaya, north-west of St Petersburg. The first signs that something was awry came from Finnish citizens over the nearby border who spotted a large flame on the horizon earlier this summer.

Portovaya is located close to a compressor station at the start of the Nordstream 1 pipeline which carries gas under the sea to Germany.

Supplies through the pipeline has been curtailed since mid-July, with the Russians blaming technical issues for the restriction. Germany says it was purely a political move following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But since June, researchers have noted a significant increase in heat emanating from the facility - thought to be from gas flaring, the burning of natural gas.

While burning off gas is common at processing plants - normally done for technical or safety reasons - the scale of this burn has confounded experts.

"I've never seen an LNG plant flare so much," said Dr Jessica McCarty, an expert on satellite data from Miami University in Ohio.

"Starting around June, we saw this huge peak, and it just didn't go away. It's stayed very anomalously high."

Mark Davis is the CEO of Capterio, a company that's involved in finding solutions to gas flaring.

He says the flaring is not accidental and is more likely a deliberate decision made for operational reasons.

"Operators often are very hesitant to actually shut down facilities for fear that they may be technically difficult or costly to start up again, and it's probably the case here," he told BBC News.

Others believe that there could be technical challenges in dealing with the large volumes of gas that were being supplied to the Nordstream pipeline.

Russian energy company Gazprom may have intended to use that gas to make LNG at the new plant, but may have had problems handling it and the safest option is to flare it off.

It could also be the result of Europe's trade embargo with Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

"This kind of long-term flaring may mean that they are missing some equipment," said Esa Vakkilainen, an energy engineering professor from Finland's LUT University.

"So, because of the trade embargo with Russia, they are not able to make the high-quality valves needed in oil and gas processing. So maybe there are some valves broken and they can't get them replaced."

Gazprom has not responded to requests for comment on the flaring.

The financial and environmental costs mount each day the flare continues to burn, say scientists.

"While the exact reasons for the flaring are unknown, the volumes, emissions and location of the flare are a visible reminder of Russia's dominance in Europe's energy markets," said Sindre Knutsson from Rystad Energy.

"There could not be a clearer signal - Russia can bring energy prices down tomorrow. This is gas that would otherwise have been exported via Nordstream 1 or alternatives."

The environmental impacts of the burning are worrying scientists.

According to researchers, flaring is far better than simply venting the methane which is the key ingredient in the gas, and is a very powerful climate warming agent.

Russia has a track record of burning off gas - according to the World Bank, it's the number one country when it comes to the volume of flaring.

But as well a releasing around 9,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent every day from this flare, the burning causes other significant issues.

Black carbon is the name given to the sooty particles that are produced through the incomplete burning of fuels like natural gas.

"Of particular concern with flaring at Arctic latitudes is the transport of emitted black carbon northward where it deposits on snow and ice and significantly accelerates melting," said Prof Matthew Johnson, from Carleton University in Canada.

"Some highly cited estimates already put flaring as the dominant source of black carbon deposition in the Arctic and any increases in flaring in this region are especially unwelcome."

Follow Matt on Twitter @mattmcgrathbbc.

Map showing the route of the Nord Stream pipelines between Russia and Germany.
Map showing the route of the Nord Stream pipelines between Russia and Germany.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • China heatwave: Sichuan residents flee heatwaves and power cuts underground

    Residents in some of China's provinces are employing creative ways to beat a record breaking heatwave.

  • Nato investigates hacker sale of missile firm data

    Hackers are selling classified documents online after obtaining data belonging to missile maker MBDA.

  • Russia halted a natural gas shipment to Asia over payment issues, threatening blackouts in some countries

    A withheld shipment of Russian gas could spell trouble for Northeast Asian countries, threatening to cause blackouts this winter.

  • Mortgage rates jump by nearly a half point

    The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 5.55% from 5.13% the week prior, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Europe's largest nuclear plant forced temporarily off grid; billions in Russian goods still arriving in US: Ukraine updates

    A nuclear plant located in the middle of intense fighting was temporarily disconnected Thursday. Latest updates from Ukraine.

  • Paris Jackson is the 'happiest and healthiest I’ve been' after years of mental health struggles

    The 24-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson is on a journey of self-love.

  • Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway

    DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this summer. The newest round of flooding started Wednesday evening, damaging a roadway that was part of a detour past a repair project along eastbound Interstate 10 near the small community of Desert Center, about 165 miles (265 km) east of Lo

  • Interstate 10 washout will delay travel from Phoenix to Los Angeles. Here's what we know.

    Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Los Angeles will be delayed as officials work to repair a washout. What to know and how to avoid the traffic.

  • Climbing Natural Gas Prices Could Force U.S. To Slash Exports To Europe

    American natural gas prices have hit a 14 year high, and if prices continue to climb, it could force the United States to curb its exports to Europe

  • Meadows, Powell testimony sought in Georgia election probe

    ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions Thursday seeking to have Meadows and Powell, as well as James “Phil” Waldron, who met with Meadows, and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, testify befo

  • Ukrainians pay for ‘revenge’ messages on army shells

    STORY: This is a so-called "revenge message" written on a Ukrainian artillery shell.They've become an outlet for those struggling with grief - like Yuliana Romaniv.She paid for a shell to bear the name of her favorite uncle, Andriy.“This is quite a personal signature. There could have been many of them, because war took away my relative, my friends, people who were exemplary to me in many ways. You feel powerless."Romaniv is among hundreds who have donated to 'Revengefor', a local crowdfunding website that raises money for the Ukrainian army by selling the messages.Its raised over $67,000 so far - and creator Oleksandr Arhat says all the messages have a story behind them......from friends to family - or even pets, lost in the war."We are not raising money for crime. We raise money to help the army that wages righteous, defensive and liberation war. So, we raise money to destroy the enemy that came on our land. Whoever considers it unfair, could just not donate."For Iryna Palamarchuk, sponsoring a shell has been almost therapeutic."I am a very kind person. But I will be happy if someone suffers on their side. One to one, no more, no less. They should suffer, the same as I. I can’t take up the rifle, because I wasn’t taught to do it. But I am happy that in such a way this projectile showed them my pain and my hatred towards them."Revengfor isn't the only website of its kind - and support for such crowdfunding groups has been growing.Thousands have died and over a third of Ukraine's 41 million people have been forced from their homes.Russia has repeatedly denied its forces are aiming at civilian targets, during what it calls a "special military operation".

  • Siemens Energy: no update on Nord Stream 1 turbine maintenance

    Siemens Energy, which carries out repair work on turbines used to pump gas through Nord Stream 1, said on Thursday there was no news to report on the maintenance or potential maintenance of equipment linked to the pipeline. Canada's Foreign Affairs minister Melanie Joly in a report was quoted by broadcaster CBC News on Wednesday as saying Ottawa would stick to a sanctions waiver allowing turbines to be returned to Russia via Germany after servicing. The turbines needed to ensure the smooth transport of gas have had gas markets on red alert for weeks as fear mounts in the West that Russia will completely cut off supplies to Europe during the peak demand winter months.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace