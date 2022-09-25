Climate change issues require more than Band-Aid fixes like sea walls, reader opines

Fix root problem

A billion-dollar seawall for downtown Charleston has been proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to mitigate the problem of rising sea levels.

It is ironic that we respond to this climate change issue by spending enormous amounts of money to block the rising water with a wall instead of addressing the cause of the increased flooding.

Governmental agencies must address stabilization of greenhouse gasses. Band-Aid approaches like building a seawall will not end the problems. The proposal to spend a billion dollars for a flood wall should alert the citizens of South Carolina that climate change is a serious issue. Shouldn’t we be asking what is the best way to go forward to protect ourselves and mitigate the problems that will arise from increased greenhouse gasses?

Economic and population growth are the two main factors in the increase in carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel combustion (greenhouse gases).

Putting up a wall that we know is only a temporary solution for a continually rising sea takes away money that could be used to address the cause of the problem.

Cassandra Fralix, Lexington

Dear Governor

Parents complained to you when an article about a transgender teenager, “I am Leo,” was assigned to Charleston middle school students. You wrote an open letter to the Charleston County School District board saying that “this issue … shouldn’t be discussed by a public-school teacher without parents’ knowledge.” Your letter also references one parent’s “shock and concern.”

As governor, you should not harm or discriminate against any of South Carolina’s children. Yet, your letter demonstrated no concern for the nonbinary and transgender children of South Carolina.

Nonbinary and transgender children and teenagers comprise at least 2% of CCSD’s students. The article you referenced contains an editor’s note revealing that that almost 27% of transgender teens report feeling unsafe at school, and 35% have been bullied. More than 50% of transgender boys, 30% of transgender girls, and 42% of nonbinary students have attempted suicide, as compared to 10-18% of cisgender adolescents.

Story continues

I beg you to educate yourself so that you don’t further harm vulnerable children. We have several wonderful organizations such as We are Family that could provide training for you and your staff.

Please attempt to publicly remedy the harm you have done.

Bonnie Cleaveland, Charleston

Another option for schools

I am the Green Party candidate for S. C. Superintendent of Education. As the Nov. 8 election approaches, I want to make sure that South Carolina voters know that they have an additional choice on the ballot.

I have made my mark as a public school and college educator, mentor, and community volunteer. I am a proud alumna of Benedict College, and I have earned a master of education degree in secondary mathematics, and an educational specialist degree in leadership, which satisfy the educational requirements for candidacy. I am also a graduate of a rural public school system in South Carolina, a state that I love.

I entered this race because something is missing in our educational system: the need for an equitable learning environment so that learning is accessible to every child; and the need for accountability for educators, parents, and students. I believe education is the most powerful way to break the cycle of poverty and provide an environment where all South Carolinians can thrive.

We have been in the bottom percentage of national rankings for years. It’s time that we move forward. Let’s try supporting the right person, and not focus on the party.

Patricia Mickel, Rock Hill