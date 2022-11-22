How climate change has helped greener energy businesses take off in Canada

·5 min read
Project manager Kaleb Rodgers inspects a solar panel Monday at Rikur Energy Inc. in Burnaby, B.C. Each system they install costs between $15,000 to $30,000, but Rodgers says&nbsp;the Canada Greener Homes initiative, launched in May 2021, helps&nbsp;offset the hefty price tag. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)
Project manager Kaleb Rodgers inspects a solar panel Monday at Rikur Energy Inc. in Burnaby, B.C. Each system they install costs between $15,000 to $30,000, but Rodgers says the Canada Greener Homes initiative, launched in May 2021, helps offset the hefty price tag. (Ben Nelms/CBC - image credit)

Many Canadian businesses have been hit hard in the last few years by everything from the pandemic to the war in Ukraine and climate change.

But for some, climate change has been a boon, in part because of government grants meant to increase energy efficiency as Canada aims for net-zero emissions by 2050.

It's all part of a global shift to greener energy options. Solar energy now provides the most renewable energy jobs in the world — 4.3-million jobs by the end of 2021 — according to a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in collaboration with the United Nation's International Labour Organization (ILO).

There were 700,000 new renewable energy jobs created worldwide in the past year, bringing the total jobs in this sector to nearly 13 million, according to the IRENA report.

And a rush to find greener ways to beat the heat waves and cold snaps that result from extreme weather caused by climate change is driving unprecedented demand for solar and electric options, according to those who sell and install solar panels, heating and cooling systems and fuel efficient upgrades like heat pumps.

Yvette Brend/CBC
Yvette Brend/CBC

Consumers opt for heat pumps

A heat pump is an electric device that uses many of the same components as a fridge or air conditioner — like a compressor, a condenser, an expansion valve or an evaporator — and can be used to both heat and cool a home.

On Monday, Canada announced details of the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability (OHPA) Grant, designed to help low- to median-income households switch from oil to heat pumps.

The grant will offer up to $5,000 — depending on household income — to cover costs including the purchase and installation of heat pumps and the safe removal of oil tanks.

But even before that announcement, heat pump installers say business was already booming.

Toronto-based Ricardo Ramberansingh runs heatpumps.ca, ductless.ca and the Boiler Shoppe.

He says he sells hundreds of heat pumps in Ontario as customers are "ripping out gas furnaces" over concerns about climate change, fuel costs and the environment.

WATCH | New grant helps homeowners switch from oil to heat pumps: 

Business, says Ramberansingh, has been spectacular.

"We actually made a conscious decision to go this way. We were consciously aware of the effects of climate change, and we're doing everything we can."

For competitive reasons, Ramberansingh won't say exactly how many heat pumps he's installed, but he says sales are up 300 per cent in the past few years.

"I think the world has seen the dramatic effects of climate change. It's a reality that we're living with."

Curt Petrovich/CBC
Curt Petrovich/CBC

Shift to solar

Kaleb Rodgers of Rikur Energy Inc. in Burnaby, B.C., says solar sales really soared once the pandemic hit. The company went from installing about 30 systems per year to about 75.

Each system costs between $15,000 to $30,000, but Rodgers says the Canada Greener Homes initiative, launched in May 2021, helps people offset the "hefty price tag up front."

Rodgers notes that a lot of people are very proud of their systems and says customers have told him that they feel they're contributing not just to the environment, but to the general population because solar power means they are "pushing clean energy back into our hydro grid."

B.C. Hydro allows customers to use any surplus energy their solar systems produce to offset future energy bills, so that is also an incentive.

To help Canada hit its zero emissions target by 2050, federal and provincial grants — including the Greener Homes and OHPA grants and rebates offered by B.C. Hydro — are in place to help people retrofit their homes.

Ben Nelms/CBC
Ben Nelms/CBC

Greener Homes grants drive interest

The Greener Homes initiative from Natural Resources Canada offers grants of up to $5,000 and interest-free loans of up to $40,000 for energy-conscious home retrofits.

According to the government, as of September, the program has received more than 196,000 grant applications, with over 38,000 coming the first week the program was launched in 2021. The program has issued $69 million in grants to almost 19,000 homeowners

As of Nov. 14 the program had issued 3,202 grants for solar panels, 8,572 grants for heat pumps and 11,123 grants for window and door upgrades.

Number of Greener Homes grants issued per retrofit type as of November 14, 2022

The program has helped kick start changes, according to Chris Palliser, a spokesperson for Shift Energy Group in B.C.

He says Canada is about five years behind the U.S. when it comes to adopting solar energy, but says the country is following the same pathway to energy efficiency.

"The United States is kind of our crystal ball, if you will. Now, in California, every new build is required to have solar," said Palliser.

Shift Energy started designing and building solar energy storage systems in Western Canada, but is now expanding to the East Coast.

Palliser says the cost of solar panels has decreased dramatically over the past decade and that it's now cheaper to produce power using solar arrays than it is to pay hydro costs. How much cheaper depends on the province.

He says the falling price of solar panels isn't the only reason business is booming.

"Climate change is playing a huge role," Palliser said. "It's the heat domes, the atmospheric rivers that are happening in our face. I think people are taking note and thinking something has to be done."

WATCH | Workers install rooftop solar panels: 

He said that high energy costs and changes in weather have coalesced for a variety of groups, including frugal investors, climate activists, energy independence seekers and tech trend setters.

Since 2020, Palliser says Shift Energy's rate of solar system installation has increased sixfold and that they have hired 35 new employees in the last six months.

"Demand is there. Everyone's looking at solar," he said.

Latest Stories

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped b

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Timberwolves hang on, top undermanned 76ers 112-109

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 25 points, D’Angelo Russell had 19 and the Minnesota Timberwolves survived a late scare and won their third straight game, 112-109 over the undermanned Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. The 76ers have already played without James Harden for two weeks because of a right foot tendon strain and they added starting guard Tyrese Maxey to the injury list with a broken left foot suffered Friday. Both players averaged 20-plus points on the season, and their

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d

  • Thompson nets 10 3s, has 41 points in Warriors' 1st road win

    HOUSTON (AP) — Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win. The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start. Thompson had a vintage performance, hitting a sizzling 10 of 13 3-pointers and went 14 of 23 from the field. Curry struggled early but finished 11 of 20 fro

  • Crosby leads Penguins to 5-3 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 on Sunday night for their third straight win. Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip. Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn and Jeff Carter also scored for the Penguins. Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal. But Cros

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann win speed skating gold, silver in the Netherlands

    Canadian speed skaters won a pair a medals at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday as Connor Howe took the gold in the men's 1,500 metres and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the women's 3,000. The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol. Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar (1:45.82) and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu (1:45.98) finished 18th a

  • Grey Cup organizers won't release attendance numbers, but revenue expected to be high

    The buzz is beginning to die down in Regina as out-of-town Grey Cup attendees head home. But despite the game being over, fans were in great spirits Monday morning. "I'm still standing, so it was a great time and I'm very happy to be still standing," said Paul Valentine, as he and his brother John, decked out in cowboy hats, prepared to head home to Calgary. "The parties were fantastic. The game was unbelievable. I was cheering for the Argonauts, so that was good for me. But it was a lot of fun,

  • Kelce scores 3 touchdowns, Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Sebastian Aho scored for the second straight game for Carolina, which lost for the first time in six games when leading after two periods. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov made 19 saves for the Hurricanes, missing a chance to become

  • Report: Senators and Canucks came close to Zaitsev-Myers swap

    The Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks came very close to swapping defensemen before the deal fell through.