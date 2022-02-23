B.C. budget includes $2.1B in disaster relief; $5.5B deficit for next fiscal year

·4 min read

VICTORIA — British Columbia has earmarked $2.1 billion to fund disaster recovery efforts and future response to the threats posed by wildfires, floods and heat waves in a budget that forecasts a $5.5-billion deficit.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson said Tuesday a three-year climate fund will support ongoing disaster cleanup and rebuilding in southern B.C. communities hit by last November’s floods and mudslides.

The budget does not include a total estimate of the recovery costs, prompting the government to add a $1.1-billion contingency fund in its financial accounting for the 2022-23 fiscal year to cover future costs.

“While we have all experienced the realities of climate change this year, I can’t help but think of Indigenous people in the Nicola Valley, farmers in Abbotsford and the residents of Merritt, Princeton and Lytton,” said Robinson, referring to communities damaged by flooding or wildfires last year.

“There is a long road ahead and rebuilding what we have lost is only part of the job,” she said. “We must act now to protect people and communities against future climate disasters.”

Robinson said the $2.1-billion climate response and adaptation program includes wildfire prevention support for communities and expands the province’s B.C. Wildfire Service into a full-time operation.

Heavy rains last fall also triggered landslides that closed major rail and highway transportation routes to B.C.’s Interior.

Aaron Sutherland of the Insurance Bureau of Canada said the climate funding is an important step to addressing the risks associated with climate change.

“It’s important as a society, we come together and have a frank conversation around how we’re going to better protect our communities moving forward,” he said. “This is the first budget I can think of that really starts to put serious investments into building resiliency into those risks.”

Robinson said the climate fund includes $1.5 billion to support disaster recovery and response activities underway in hard-hit communities, covering contracts for debris removal and clean-up costs.

The minister said despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and the discovery of unmarked graves at residential schools, the province strives to be economically, socially and environmentally strong.

“We have all learned a great deal over the last two years,” Robinson said. “Through each challenge, we have seen time and time again that we are stronger together. There is a long road ahead as we all rebuild and repair the damage left by these difficult times.”

The budget forecasts economic growth of four per cent economic growth in 2022, down from the five per cent estimate for 2021.

The deficit is forecast to drop to $3.2 billion in 2024-25. The provincial debt is forecast to increase to $105 billion in this fiscal year from $91.5 billion.

Families can expect lower child-care costs, she said, adding that the NDP government is "continuing to make progress" towards its promise of $10-a-day child care, with fees to stand at $20 a day by the end of the year.

The budget also includes a $633 million to address homelessness primarily through providing more secure housing and support options for vulnerable people.

Smokers can expect to pay more effective July 1, when the government will apply the provincial sales tax to tobacco to offset the costs to the health-care system.

Robinson said forest industry workers and communities affected by the government’s strategy to protect old-growth forests will be eligible for a $185-million program that provides retirement-bridge funds and job training.

Opposition Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said the budget does not address critical issues facing people in B.C., including housing affordability, rising gas prices and increasing food costs.

"This is possibly one of the most disappointing budgets I've had to look at," said Falcon, adding the government has failed to set strategic goals.

He said the government's plan to spend $27.4 billion on infrastructure over three years, which includes expanding the SkyTrain from Surrey to Langley, lacks timelines and there are no details on construction schedules.

"I look around the Lower Mainland and I can't see anything new built," said Falcon. "They don't know how to get big projects done."

However, Falcon said he commends the government for helping forest workers transition from the industry and for extending some youth-care supports to age 27.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said in a statement the budget acknowledges the province's challenges but lacks the vision to deal with the overlapping crises facing B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2022.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. says new provincial spending aims to create proactive approach to homelessness, mental illness

    In its annual budget released Tuesday, the province says it is moving to help prevent homelessness in B.C. and provide more stable housing to those without a roof over their heads. Its fiscal plan for the next three years sets aside $633 million to support these initiatives. "A new comprehensive approach is needed to shift from reactive to proactive solutions for homelessness," said Robinson in her budget speech to the legislature. Budget 2022 earmarks $170 million to provide rent supplements of

  • N.L. fisheries' union head calls federal minister 'grossly misinformed' over reported climate change comments

    Following comments about climate change reportedly made by federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray, the president of Newfoundland and Labrador's top fisheries union says the minister and the department are "grossly misinformed" about the provincial industry. Keith Sullivan, president of the Fish, Food & Allied Workers union, told CBC News on Tuesday that at a virtual meeting of the Canadian Federation of Independent Fish Harvesters in January, Murray said her goal as minister is to leave as many

  • N.L., Spain working to honour lost crew of sunken vessel as survivors return home

    Government officials from Spain and Newfoundland and Labrador will meet Tuesday to discuss ways to honour the 21 men lost in the sinking of the Spanish fishing vessel Villa de Pitanxo off the coast of the island last week. Spanish Ambassador to Canada Alfredo Martínez Serrano came to the province Saturday to repatriate the nine bodies recovered after the sinking. The bodies were delivered to a Spanish military plane at St. John's International Airport Monday, which returned them to Spain. The su

  • Calgary Police respond to 2 shootings in Forest Lawn on Monday

    Calgary police responded to two unconnected shootings in Forest Lawn on Monday. Calgary police responded to reports around 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon of shots fired between two vehicles, around the area of 44th Street S.E. Police say no one was seriously injured and have handed the case over to the general investigations unit. Earlier on Monday at around 4:30 a.m., police responded to another shooting at 26th Avenue and 47th Street S.E. A man who had been shot in the legs was taken to hospita

  • MPs, senators on Emergencies Act committee will take secrecy oath: gov't Senate rep

    OTTAWA — Members of a parliamentary committee set up to scrutinize the Emergencies Act will have to take an oath of secrecy, but will not be given access to highly classified material, says the government's representative in the Senate. Sen. Marc Gold also told senators that ministers are receiving hourly police updates about potential threats around the country to assess if the emergency law is still needed. The Senate began debating Tuesday whether to confirm the government's decision to invok

  • 'Adventure of a lifetime': Inuk musher completes 240-km solo dogsled journey

    It was Feb. 11 and, in the middle of the night, George Kauki remembers turning on the portable Coleman stove. Shivering in his tent, with a thin foam mattress padding the snow-covered ground, Kauki says he quickly lost sensation in his toes and pulled off his jacket, wrapping it around his legs. Although his sleeping bag was made for –40 C temperatures, he says it did little to keep him warm as he camped solo along the Koksoak River near Kuujjuaq in the northern Quebec region of Nunavik. His dog

  • The naked ambition of Trumpist Republicans

    What news stories about the latest generation of GOP candidates leave out

  • Island farmers on the watch for avian flu

    Island poultry farmers are stepping up biosecurity measures, following confirmation of avian flu on a farm in Nova Scotia. The Department of Agriculture is advising all poultry farmers to keep equipment and barns clean, limit visitors and, where possible, keep wild birds away. Island farmers say an outbreak here would be devastating. "It's not something you want to have in your flock for sure," said Paul Larkin, who co-owns a local poultry farm and processing plant. "P.E.I. is such a small provi

  • 'Gratitude gathering' in Vancouver thanks frontline workers for their efforts during pandemic

    A "gratitude gathering" was held on Vancouver's Jack Poole Plaza on Monday night to thank health-care workers and others working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizer Michelle Fortin said she hoped Monday's rally would counter the message of those protesting against COVID-19 mandates, who have disrupted traffic in the Lower Mainland for four straight weekends. "I'm really excited for tonight because I think we need to take some of the air out of people that just aren't refle

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • This blind gamer winning against sighted ones

    Blindness has never slowed Zoe down. With a lot of patience and determination she can overcome everything, whether in the world of gaming or beyond.

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 18, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022: "I'm speechless. I thought I had a good chance at a medal this week, more so in the 500 metres where I finished fourth. I had a tough week trying to get over that. It's a big shock to get a medal, it is amazing. It took a lot of belief and a lot of support to turn things around, and I'm really proud." —Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil on his silver medal in the men's 1,000 metres. --- “I’m pretty sad I couldn’t set a

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed