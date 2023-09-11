Climate change 'dystopian future already here', UN warns

The United Nations human rights chief on Monday issued a grim warning about the “environmental horror” being suffered by countries on the frontlines of climate change – adding that food insecurity and human rights crises were now a lethal reality.

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Volker Turk said that climate change was threatening to create a dystopian future of hunger and suffering for millions of people, destroying hopes, opportunities, homes and lives.

The planetary crisis was being played out places such as Basra, in Iraq, where "drought, searing heat, extreme pollution and fast-depleting supplies of fresh water are creating barren landscapes of rubble and dust", he said.

The spiralling damage was a human rights emergency for Iraq and many other countries, he said, adding that around the world more than 828 million people had faced hunger in 2021.

"We do not need more warnings. The dystopian future is already here. We need urgent action now," Turk said.

Global failures

The rights chief was speaking after the G20 at the weekend failed to commit to a phase-out of fossil fuels despite supporting the goal of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Urging world leaders to act to curb emissions and help vulnerable communities become more climate-ready, Turk underlined the link between global warming and conflict – noting that food insecurity and resource scarcity risked fuelling violence and displacement.