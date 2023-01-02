Climate change could disrupt future Christmas ski holidays, scientists predict

artificial snow - LAURENT GILLIERON/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The ski season will not start until January within 80 years because it will be too warm, scientists have warned.

Predictions for Switzerland show that by the year 2100, much snowfall will instead be rain.

Many resorts rely on artificial snow cannons to top up lower slopes and ensure 100 days of snow cover from December through to the end of February.

But climate change is set to impact this too, researchers at the University of Basel found, as the water droplets fired by the cannons will no longer as efficiently combine, freeze and descend as snow.

The cost of ski holidays could also skyrocket, the study in the International Journal of Biometeorology found, as the need for more water in snow cannons “may cause conflicts with other sectors” such as hotels and hydropower sites.

The research analysed the likelihood of a continuous 100-day skiing season and of operable Christmas holidays in Andermatt-Sedrun-Disentis, one of the largest Swiss ski resorts.

Some 65 per cent of the area is currently equipped for artificial snow-making, but with natural snowfall vanishing from lower slopes, total water consumption of the resort is set to hike 79 per cent by 2070-2099, the study found.

“Unabated greenhouse gas emissions (scenario RCP8.5) will cause a lack of natural snow at areas below 1800–2000 metres above sea level by the mid-twenty-first century,” the study published last month said.

“Initially, this can be fully compensated by snowmaking, but by the end of the century, the results become more nuanced.

“While snowmaking can provide a continuous 100-day season throughout the twenty-first century, the economically important Christmas holidays are increasingly at risk under the high-emission scenario in the late twenty-first century.”

Water consumption in an average winter at the resort would rise from 300 million litres today to around 540m litres, the study claimed.

The researchers collected data on the aspects of the slopes, where and when the snow is produced at the ski resort and with how much water – and applied the latest climate change scenarios and simulation software for projections of snow conditions.

Dr Erika Hiltbrunner, from the Department of Environmental Sciences at the University of Basel, said: “Current climate models predict that there will be more precipitation in winter in the coming decades, but that it will fall as rain instead of snow.”

But even for artificial snow, Dr Hiltbrunner said: “It must not be too warm or too humid, otherwise there will not be enough evaporation cooling for the sprayed water to freeze in the air and come down as snow.

“Warm air absorbs more moisture and so, as winters become warmer, it also gets increasingly difficult or impossible to produce snow technically.

“What is certain is that increased snowmaking will drive up costs and thus also the price of ski holidays.”

It comes after unseasonably mild temperatures and rain in France this winter closed half of the country’s ski slopes, mainly at lower levels, including 48 of the 68 pistes in the Les Gets-Morzine ski area.

Piers Forster, a climate scientist on the International Panel on Climate Change, warned earlier this year that while glaciers in the Alps retreated as far back as 1850, “things have really started accelerating since the late 1970s”.

He said records showed snow depth in the Alps had dropped by 8.4 per cent since the 1970s and snow cover is decreasing by 5.6 per cent per decade.